XRP Lawsuit: James K. Filan Provides Latest Update on Ripple Defendants and SEC Scheduling Order

In fresh updates shared by defense lawyer James K. Filan, the Ripple defendants' response to the SEC's brief asserting that the Hinman documents are protected by attorney-client privilege is due Friday, May 13, while the SEC's response to the Ripple defendants' reply is due May 18.

Earlier, the SEC had requested to file an additional brief in support of its assertion that internal documents related to former SEC official William Hinman are protected from disclosure by attorney-client privilege; this was granted in a text-only order by Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn.

The SEC is following its path in making new privilege assertions in a last-ditch effort to avoid the release of emails related to the 2018 Ethereum speech of William Hinman, the former director of the SEC's Division of Corporate Finance.

In other updates shared earlier by the defense lawyer, Ripple defendants requested an extension until Friday, May 13, to respond to the SEC's renewed assertions over the former SEC official's emails, which was likewise granted.

Despite seeming delays in the lawsuit, Ripple continues to record growth in its remittance technology, reporting 8x YoY growth in ODL volumes per the recently published Q1, 2022, report.

Japan's first XRP payment support on e-commerce site debuts

SBI Africa has announced that its cross-border e-commerce site, "SBI Motor Japan," has begun accepting crypto-asset payments. The two crypto assets it currently supports are Bitcoin and XRP, with more to be added in the future. This move reportedly marks the first cross-border e-commerce site in Japan to support XRP.

Japan's first #XRP payment support on the e-commerce site by SBI Motor Japan. They export about 5,000 used cars annually, mostly to Africa. #BTC will be the other crytpo-asset accepted. @yoshitaka_kitao keeps putting XRP utility in play.https://t.co/MYfcofN3XE — ☀🌸CryptoEri 196k+ Followers (beware of imposters) (@sentosumosaba) May 9, 2022

SBI motor Japan provides used automobiles to emerging countries around the world and exports approximately 5,000 vehicles annually.

As previously reported by U.Today, Buenos Aires-based bank Banco Galicia, which was formed way back in 1905, recently added support for XRP trading alongside other cryptocurrencies.