Japanese Used Car Exporting Company Adds Support for XRP and Bitcoin

SBI Motor Japan, a Tokyo-based Japanese used car exporting company, has announced that it now accepts XRP and Bitcoin as payment options.
Payments will be settled through SBI VC Trade, a cryptocurrency trading subsidiary of financial giant SBI Group.
SBI Motor Japan is focused on doing business in the African region.
Last March, SBI Motor Japan established its first office in Tanzania.
As reported by U.Today, Morningstar, a subsidiary of the Tokyo-based financial conglomerate SBI Group, announced that it had extended its XRP benefit program.
SBI Africa says it will continue expanding its support for crypto assets.