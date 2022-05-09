Japanese Used Car Exporting Company Adds Support for XRP and Bitcoin

News
Mon, 05/09/2022 - 06:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cross-border ecommerce site "SBI Motor Japan" has started accepting cryptocurrency payments
Japanese Used Car Exporting Company Adds Support for XRP and Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

SBI Motor Japan, a Tokyo-based Japanese used car exporting company, has announced that it now accepts XRP and Bitcoin as payment options.

Payments will be settled through SBI VC Trade, a cryptocurrency trading subsidiary of financial giant SBI Group.

SBI Motor Japan is focused on doing business in the African region.  

Related
Here's How Dogecoin Has Fared Since Hitting Its Current ATH One Year Ago
In its announcement, SBI Group highlighted growing cryptocurrency adoption in Africa.      

Last March, SBI Motor Japan established its first office in Tanzania.  

As reported by U.Today, Morningstar, a subsidiary of the Tokyo-based financial conglomerate SBI Group, announced that it had extended its XRP benefit program.

SBI Africa says it will continue expanding its support for crypto assets.

#XRP #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Here's How Dogecoin Has Fared Since Hitting Its Current ATH One Year Ago
05/08/2022 - 18:36
Here's How Dogecoin Has Fared Since Hitting Its Current ATH One Year Ago
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 8
05/08/2022 - 17:30
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 8
05/08/2022 - 17:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk