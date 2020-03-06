Back

63 Mln XRP Moved Involving Jed McCaleb as XRP Whales Start Accumulating

Fri, 03/06/2020 - 10:33
  • Yuri Molchan

    Whale Alert detected a transfer of a gargantuan amount of the third largest cryptocurrency as some believe that institutional investors are starting to accumulate XRP

Contents

Digital asset investors holding mammoth-sized amounts of crypto are known as crypto whales and are believed to be able to impact prices on the crypto market by moving them up or down.

Data provided by ‘ledger.exposed’ says that the 0.01 percent of accounts holding 20.1 mln XRP have been accumulating more of this asset.

Meanwhile, Whale Alert detected a gargantuan amount of XRP sent to the former Ripple CTO Jed McCaleb.

XRP Whale Alert

63 mln XRP moved, Jed McCaleb involved

The Twitter bot Whale Alert has spotted two massive XRP transactions conducted in the past few hours.

22,000,000 XRP was transferred between wallets of the Bithumb crypto exchange – totaling $5,318,957.

The second transfer was made to Jed McCaleb’s wallet. McCaleb is a co-founder of Stellar Lumens and a former CTO of Ripple. The amount sent to his wallet was 41,242,351 XRP, totaling $9,940,773.

When such giant amounts of the third largest coin are sent to McCaleb’s pocket, the community usually expects the price to dump shortly after.

Previously, U.Today reported that a gigantic amount of XRP (200 mln) was sent between accounts of the largest over-the-counter crypto exchange in Asia – OTCBTC.

Are XRP whales accumulating?

Mark Phillips, a host of the BetterPRNow podcast, has shared data from the XRP transfers tracking website ‘ledger.exposed’. According to the data, the 0.01 percent of XRP accounts (the richest ones, holding over 20 mln XRP) have started accumulating more of this digital banking currency.

Phillips believes that these are institutional investors purchasing large amounts of XRP.

An XRP ledger developer @WietseWind has assumed that these could be just:

“People moving their XRP from their own smaller accounts to the big Exchange accounts."

Where Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Move After Breaking $9,200: Analysts’ Take

Fri, 03/06/2020 - 11:53
  • Yuri Molchan

    As Bitcoin trades at $9,160, gradually recovering its losses after it fell from under the $10,000 level, analysts are sharing where the price may head next

Contents

The flagship digital currency is gradually rising back to the $10,000 level. Three recent events are believed to be pushing the price – the cancellation of the Indian cryptocurrency ban (now Indian investors are free to legally trade BTC and other crypto on local exchanges), the announcement of a 5G router from HTC (which can run a full BTC node) and the official legalization of crypto in South Korea.

Earlier on Friday, U.Today reported that a French court had officially recognized Bitcoin as a currency.

Now, as Bitcoin is trading at $9,160, according to CoinMarketCap, traders and analysts are sharing their take on where the major crypto may head after it breaks through $9,200.

Mixed take: $9,300/$8,900

Crypto trader ‘George’ is bullish on the further BTC price advance. He sees $9,300 as the next level BTC is likely to take. However, he admits that the most popular cryptocurrency may reverse and start heading back to the $8,900 area.

BTC 1

Mixed take: $9,400/$8,400

Dutch analyst Michael van de Poppe reckons that BTC is stuck in a range at the moment after flipping the $9,000 support. Should Bitcoin break above $9,150 (which it has almost already done), the coin may then head higher – towards $9,400. Reaching this level is likely, the analyst writes.

However, if BTC slumps below $8,950, the market should expect a further decline to $8,600 or $8,400, he tweets.

BTC 2

Modest bullish expectations

Crypto trader Scott Melker seems to be one of those who are moderately bullish on further BTC price movement. He tweets about a bull flag he has spotted on the chart. Melker hopes that the daily trading closes above $9,090.

BTC 3

 

