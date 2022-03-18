600.7 Million SHIB Burned in 5 Transfers by Shiba Inu Fans, Here's What Happened

Yet another significant amount of Shiba Inu has been removed from circulation over the past day

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Over half a billion Shiba Inu meme coins have been sent to dead-end wallets over the past 24 hours, according to the @shibburn service that tracks Shiba Inu burn transactions on Etherscan.

SHIB army keeps removing tokens

The website of the Shibburn service shows that since yesterday morning, a whopping 600,729,245 canine coins have been sent to several "inferno" crypto addresses, from where no one can spend or withdraw them. It took the participants five transactions to achieve that.

The largest single transfer on that list carried 595,232,837 SHIB. This sum in crypto was moved to a dead-end wallet from the 0x95a9bd206ae52c4ba8eecfc93d18eacdd41c88cc address 15 hours ago.

This massive sum in SHIB tokens was incinerated by Travis Johnson's SHIB burn games Twitter account, as covered by U.Today on Thursday, March 17. That was a scheduled token burn, and the destroyed amount of canine tokens was worth $13,356.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 600,729,245 $SHIB tokens burned and 5 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) March 18, 2022

A much smaller amount of SHIB was destroyed during the previous two days – slightly more than 37 million Shiba Inu.

A whale grabs 271.3 billion Shiba Inu

On Wednesday, an anonymous crypto whale purchased an astounding 271,370,420,624 SHIB worth roughly $6,143,035 at the time of the acquisition. At press time, as the SHIB price has declined a little, this sum in SHIB comprises around $400,000 less.

This morning, SHIB printed a massive red candle on the hourly chart as it kept going down, losing almost 2% of its value.

Since March 17, when the token managed to reach a local peak of $0.00002281, the SHIB price has dropped 4.23%, trading at $0.00002185 at the time of writing.