Advertisement
AD

    $57 Million Bitcoin Dump Stuns Largest Crypto Exchange, Binance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Bitcoin may face pressure as whales make bearish moves
    Mon, 7/10/2024 - 12:27
    $57 Million Bitcoin Dump Stuns Largest Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) is back above $63,000 again, but there is a catch. This time, the BTC price tried to clear the $64,000 level but faced significant rejection from the resistance level of $65,000. Although it is not a concerning price move, crypto whales appear to be apprehensive about it.

    Advertisement

    Whale Alert, a leading crypto tracking service, has detected a massive Bitcoin sale from an unknown whale. It tweeted that the holder transferred 903 BTC from an unknown wallet to Binance, the leading crypto exchange in the world. This transfer, based on the Bitcoin price at that time, is estimated to be valued at $57 million.

    This movement from the Bitcoin whale is crucial as it can shift sentiment on the market. Investors are still optimistic about the short-term prospects of Bitcoin. However, if whales, known for their large holdings and long-term holding tendency, start selling their assets, it can create FUD on the market.

    HOT Stories
    Should XRP Get Ready for Death Cross? Price Analysis
    Japan’s MicroStrategy Continues Bitcoin Buying Spree
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hiding Enormous Potential, XRP Could Be Back, but There's Catch, Vital Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Averages Cross Coming
    Bitcoin Eyes $63K as Saylor Promotes "Piece of Cyberspace"

    Bitcoin price reaction

    Many small traders and retail investors tend to follow the trading pattern and strategies of these large investors. A significant sell-off can trigger a more broader selling trend, hence, shifting sentiment from bullish to bearish. It remains to be seen whether today’s whale movement can trigger such an impact on the market. The Bitcoin price, as of writing this news story, is trading at $63,113.

    Advertisement

    It has jumped 1.73% in the last 24 hours. As mentioned before, BTC failed to hit the crucial $64,000 level, putting a hold on its rally. However, it is still holding above the $63,000 level, and as long as it tends to do it, there is a likelihood of clearing the next level. Bitcoin can then target the resistance level at $65,000 to trigger a more sustained price rally.

    #Bitcoin Price #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 11:50
    Should XRP Get Ready for Death Cross? Price Analysis
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 11:15
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity Should Never Be Revealed, Anthony Pompliano Hints
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Web3 Dev Global Track: AlphaGen Gathering for Web3 Investors and Innovators
    Moongate Launches New Rewards Program and NFT Collection
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $57 Million Bitcoin Dump Stuns Largest Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Should XRP Get Ready for Death Cross? Price Analysis
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity Should Never Be Revealed, Anthony Pompliano Hints
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD