Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    $555 Million Liquidation Tsunami Hits Crypto Market, Peter Brandt Shares 'Great Strategy'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mass liquidations rock cryptocurrency market as bullish traders face bearish reality
    Sun, 2/02/2025 - 14:51
    A
    A
    A
    $555 Million Liquidation Tsunami Hits Crypto Market, Peter Brandt Shares 'Great Strategy'
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A rough 24 hours in the crypto market, and it is not just about the numbers. Over half a billion dollars wiped out in liquidations — $555 million, to be exact. That’s not even counting Friday night, when things really started tumbling.

    Advertisement

    Most of those liquidations? Long positions. No surprise there. The logic was simple: Everything has been going up, so it should keep going up. Buy the dip, right? Well, not quite.

    Related
    Bitcoin Mempool Is 'Practically Empty'
    Sun, 02/02/2025 - 10:59
    Bitcoin Mempool Is 'Practically Empty'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk's ‘Money’ Statement Triggers DOGE Team’s Supportive Response
    4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report
    560 Million Dogecoin in Days: What’s Happening?
    Ripple CEO Highlights Ripple's Most Recent Big Milestones

    Bitcoin spot traders might be used to this rhythm, but futures tell a different story. CoinGlass data lays it out — out of that $555 million in liquidations, just $68 million were short positions. The rest? Longs caught off guard. Bitcoin futures alone saw $105 million liquidated, with a staggering 90.4% of those being longs.

    Advertisement

    But surprisingly, Bitcoin (BTC) was not the biggest loser here. The "Other" category, where smaller-cap cryptocurrencies fall, took an even harder hit.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    Now, traders are watching what happens next. The stock market opens Monday, and it is likely to set the tone. Traditional finance has not reacted yet, which means more turbulence could be ahead for crypto. Liquidations might not be over.

    "Great strategy"

    And then there’s Peter Brandt, a name that carries weight in trading circles. A veteran since the 1970s, he chimed in at just the right moment with a remark that dripped with sarcasm.

    He called it a "great strategy" to cut winners short and let losers run — an obvious inversion of conventional wisdom. No serious trader operates this way, making his comment less of a tip and more of a pointed critique of recent market behavior.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Might Hit $90,000 and Cause Bloodbath: Analyst Report
    Sun, 02/02/2025 - 10:13
    Bitcoin (BTC) Might Hit $90,000 and Cause Bloodbath: Analyst Report
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The crypto space is in reaction mode, adjusting to a market that refuses to behave predictably. One thing is clear: The next few days will say a lot about whether this is just a shake-up — or the start of something bigger.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 2, 2025 - 14:20
    XRP Drops Below $3 as $539 Million Market Sell-Off Hits, What's Next?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Feb 2, 2025 - 13:52
    XRP Price May Lose 43% If This Bollinger Bands Signal Validates
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $555 Million Liquidation Tsunami Hits Crypto Market, Peter Brandt Shares 'Great Strategy'
    XRP Drops Below $3 as $539 Million Market Sell-Off Hits, What's Next?
    XRP Price May Lose 43% If This Bollinger Bands Signal Validates
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD