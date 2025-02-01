Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi Nakamoto’s First Bitcoin Website Revealed From Past: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    At the time, Bitcoin was worth $0
    Sat, 1/02/2025 - 14:10
    A
    A
    A
    Satoshi Nakamoto’s First Bitcoin Website Revealed From Past: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo shared a glimpse into what the first Bitcoin website looked like on Jan. 31, 2009, exactly 16 years ago. "What the 1st Bitcoin website looked like when the price was $0, exactly 16 years ago," Rizzo tweeted, accompanied by a screenshot of the Bitcoin.org website as of Jan. 31, 2009. At the time, Bitcoin was worth $0.

    Advertisement

    A brief look at the screenshot revealed the simplistic nature of the earliest version of the Bitcoin website, which also featured at the time the details of the first open-source Bitcoin client known as Bitcoin v0.1 released Jan. 9, 2009.

    HOT Stories
    4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report
    560 Million Dogecoin in Days: What’s Happening?
    Ripple CEO Highlights Ripple's Most Recent Big Milestones
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin May Crash – Time to Get Richer'

    Related
    Massive New Bitcoin Whale Birthed With 1,300 BTC Shift: Details
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 16:11
    Massive New Bitcoin Whale Birthed With 1,300 BTC Shift: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    On Aug. 18, 2008, the domain name bitcoin.org was registered. Later that year, on Oct. 31, a link to a paper authored by Satoshi Nakamoto titled "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System" was posted to a cryptography mailing list.

    On Jan. 3, 2009, Bitcoin came into existence with Satoshi Nakamoto mining the genesis block of Bitcoin (block 0), which had a reward of 50 Bitcoins. Satoshi's involvement with Bitcoin does not appear to go beyond mid-2010. In April 2011, Satoshi sent a message to a Bitcoin contributor, saying that he had "moved on to other things."

    Advancement of Bitcoin.org website

    Bitcoin.org was originally registered and owned by Satoshi Nakamoto and Bitcoin developer Martti Malmi.

    Related
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Legendary Bitcoin Quote Rings True After 16 Years
    Thu, 01/16/2025 - 15:04
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Legendary Bitcoin Quote Rings True After 16 Years
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    From 2011 to 2013, the website was largely used to release new versions of the software currently known as Bitcoin Core. The site was rebuilt in 2013, with multiple new pages, additional Bitcoin software listings and the creation of the translation system.

    When Satoshi Nakamoto left the scene in 2011, he transferred ownership of the domain to people other than Bitcoin developers to distribute responsibilities and prevent any one person or organization from simply seizing control of the Bitcoin project.

    Today, Bitcoin.org is an independent open-source project with contributions from all over the world.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 1, 2025 - 13:50
    Bitcoin Diamond Hands Sending Bullish Signal
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Feb 1, 2025 - 13:25
    4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi Nakamoto’s First Bitcoin Website Revealed From Past: Details
    Bitcoin Diamond Hands Sending Bullish Signal
    4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD