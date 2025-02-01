Satoshi Nakamoto’s First Bitcoin Website Revealed From Past: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo shared a glimpse into what the first Bitcoin website looked like on Jan. 31, 2009, exactly 16 years ago. "What the 1st Bitcoin website looked like when the price was $0, exactly 16 years ago," Rizzo tweeted, accompanied by a screenshot of the Bitcoin.org website as of Jan. 31, 2009. At the time, Bitcoin was worth $0.

Advertisement

✨ What the 1st #Bitcoin website looked like when the price was $0, exactly 16 years ago pic.twitter.com/C5M8LkM0U4 — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) January 31, 2025

A brief look at the screenshot revealed the simplistic nature of the earliest version of the Bitcoin website, which also featured at the time the details of the first open-source Bitcoin client known as Bitcoin v0.1 released Jan. 9, 2009.

Advertisement

On Aug. 18, 2008, the domain name bitcoin.org was registered. Later that year, on Oct. 31, a link to a paper authored by Satoshi Nakamoto titled "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System" was posted to a cryptography mailing list.

On Jan. 3, 2009, Bitcoin came into existence with Satoshi Nakamoto mining the genesis block of Bitcoin (block 0), which had a reward of 50 Bitcoins. Satoshi's involvement with Bitcoin does not appear to go beyond mid-2010. In April 2011, Satoshi sent a message to a Bitcoin contributor, saying that he had "moved on to other things."

Advancement of Bitcoin.org website

Bitcoin.org was originally registered and owned by Satoshi Nakamoto and Bitcoin developer Martti Malmi.

From 2011 to 2013, the website was largely used to release new versions of the software currently known as Bitcoin Core. The site was rebuilt in 2013, with multiple new pages, additional Bitcoin software listings and the creation of the translation system.

When Satoshi Nakamoto left the scene in 2011, he transferred ownership of the domain to people other than Bitcoin developers to distribute responsibilities and prevent any one person or organization from simply seizing control of the Bitcoin project.

Today, Bitcoin.org is an independent open-source project with contributions from all over the world.