    51nodes Expands to World Mobile Chain for New DePIN Breakthroughs

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 15:39
    51nodes, leading German blockchain solutions integrator, comes to L3 blockchain World Mobile Chain for more DePIN developments
    51nodes, a leading German blockchain technology integration specialist, is set to build on World Mobile Chain, the layer-3 blockchain developed by World Mobile, to deploy decentralized physical infrastructure solutions and blockchain-powered applications.

    51nodes teams up with L3 solution World Mobile Chain 

    51nodes, a flagship German integrator and developer of Web3 solutions, announces its expansion to World Mobile Chain, a novel L3 blockchain on top of the EVM network Base. 51nodes is going to develop a new cohort of applications for the RWA and DePIN segments.

    These real-world applications will focus on data-based tokenized assets within Europe’s industrial sector, leveraging secure, enterprise-grade automation to drive efficiency and unlock new commercial opportunities.

    Backed by blockchain-powered automation and grants from World Mobile Chain, these initiatives will establish structured, tokenized asset frameworks designed to enhance security, refine rating mechanisms and streamline the commercialization of data, inventories and financial assets across multiple industries. 

    51nodes has already demonstrated this approach with various tier-1 industry clients by leveraging its expertise in corporate blockchain integration to prove the model’s viability.

    Jochen Kassberger, cofounder and managing director of 51nodes, highlights the importance of this collaboration for both teams and global DePIN adoption as such:

    We are excited to partner with World Mobile on this cutting-edge initiative and to partner with several industry leaders for the related projects. These projects will redefine how assets and data sets are structured, tokenized, and commercialized using blockchain technology.

    As industries move toward blockchain-powered automation, they must adapt to new financial and identity standards — from stablecoins and CBDCs to Digital Product Passports and decentralized corporate identity solutions. With the U.S. pushing for wider adoption of digital assets, European enterprises face growing pressure to integrate these technologies. 51nodes is ensuring they have the tools and expertise to do so effectively.

    $5 million grant program kicks off

    As part of this effort, a $5 million grant program will fund 50 projects, each receiving up to $100,000 to explore decentralized infrastructure use cases. Major German and European corporations are going to play a key role in being part of the grant projects and in shaping and scaling these initiatives.

    51nodes has been helping customers such as Bosch, TransnetBW and Honda R&D Europe to implement digital innovations since 2017 successfully. The company's goal is to make traditional business models fit for the economy of the future by using exponential digital technologies.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption

