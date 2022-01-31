45,596 Bitcoin Moved in Just Two Minutes: Details

Mon, 01/31/2022 - 12:32
article image
Yuri Molchan
Massive amount of Bitcoin has been transferred in merely two minutes between anonymous wallets
According to Bitcoin Block Bot that tracks large Bitcoin transfers and posts data related to them on Twitter, less than an hour ago, seven massive BTC transactions were made consecutively, carrying almost two billion USD.

Over $1.7 billion worth of Bitcoin on the move

These large crypto transfers spotted by the Twitter bot carried a total of 45,596 Bitcoin worth an astounding $1,699,331,002.

Mainly these transactions carried slightly over 2,000; 5,000 and 6,000 BTC. However, two of them stand out as they shifted 15,032 and 10,156 BTC, worth $560 million and $378 million, respectively.

Bitcoinwhales_0001_io9
Image via Twitter

Portnoy gets into Bitcoin again

Meanwhile, as the leading global cryptocurrency is trading below $38,000, founder of Barstool Sports and Internet celebrity David Portnoy announced that he had bought some Bitcoin again.

According to his tweet, Portnoy purchased 29 Bitcoins on Jan. 28, when the coin was changing hands at around the same level as it is today—$37,300.

As reported by U.Today earlier, in August 2020, the founder of Barstool Sports bought Bitcoin, as well as Chainlink (LINK) and Orchid (OXT), persuaded to go into crypto by the Winklevoss twins. He acquired $200,000 worth of BTC.

However, he was quickly disappointed and sold his crypto holdings, losing money on the price drop. Since then, he has been watching the crypto market and sometimes commenting about it on Twitter, arguing with Elon Musk about Dogecoin.

In March last year, Portnoy publicly admitted that he was wrong about Bitcoin.

