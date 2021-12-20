449.3 Million XRP Wired by Anonymous Whale and Binance

Recently, an anonymous whale has transferred almost 450 million XRP together with Binance and a major Korean exchange

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to tweets published by Whale Alert crypto tracker, an anonymous owner of a crypto wallet, together with major exchanges including Binance, has transferred almost half a billion XRP tokens in the past 14 hours.

Nearly 500 million XRP shifted

The cryptocurrency tracking service has spread the word that a massive amount of XRP tokens has been shifted by major market players. There have been six large transactions, carrying lumps of 23 and 15 million XRP. The largest transfers have amounted to 231,110,320 and 97,000,000 XRP. Those are equal to $191,716,080 and $82,415,750, respectively.

The 231.1 million was wired between anonymous crypto addresses. Among the exchanges that also shifted XRP are Binance and leading South Korean exchange Bithumb. The former has moved 68,000,000 XRP between its wallets. Bithumb has sent three XRP stashes carrying 97,000,000, 15,000,000 and 15,000,000 XRP over the past six hours.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 231,110,322 #XRP (191,716,084 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/702BzBBUEv — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 19, 2021

Ripple and Bitso kick over 718.3 million XRP

As reported by U.Today on Saturday, an even bigger amount of XRP was transferred. This time among the senders was the Ripple DLT behemoth and two of its ODL platforms, including Bitso, the largest crypto exchange in Latin America, based in Mexico.

Ripple DLT behemoth wired a gargantuan amount of XRP tokens—580.6 million—in two transfers: 460,669,182 XRP and 120,000,000 XRP. That is the equivalent of approximately $460.5 million in fiat.

Bitso and Bitstamp, two ODL platforms cooperating with Ripple and located in Mexico and Luxembourg, together with the Binance crypto trading venue, also moved 137.7 million XRP together.

Those were funds transferred internally, with each of the exchanges sending XRP between its own wallets.