$4.2 Billion in Bitcoin Shoveled between Anon Wallets as BTC Plunges from $42,800

News
Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whales have transferred a record 88,272 Bitcoins between unknown addresses, while Bitcoin is plunging again
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Whales have been moving massive amounts of Bitcoin between their wallets over the past two days, according to popular blockchain tracking service Whale Alert.

Six transactions have been spotted by this crypto tracker, each carrying 14,712 BTC.

88,272 BTC on the move between anon addresses

Six crypto transfers, carrying a total of 88,272 BTC, have been made over the past two days, comprising $4.2 billion. This jaw-dropping amount of crypto was transferred while the Bitcoin price went down 5.61%.

Bitcoin dips almost 6%

Bitcoin's decline began on April 21, as it slipped from $42,696, printing seven consecutive red hourly candles. Today the fall ceased and after trading in the $40,500 range, BTC went a little lower, hitting the $40,301 zone.

By now, the world's flagship crypto recovered a tiny bit of its losses, changing hands at $40,510 per coin.

article image
