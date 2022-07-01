3AC Co-Founder Selling His Singapore Mansion After Liquidation

Liquidation of Three Arrows Capital has forced Zhu Su to give up one of his trophies

Zhu Su, one of the co-founders of failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, has put his $35 million mansion on sale, Bloomberg reports.



In December, the Business Times reported that Zhu was readying to buy a luxurious two-story bungalow together with his wife.



The Yarwood Avenue property, which has six bedrooms, was built back in 1990.



The so-called "good-class bungalows" have long been seen as a symbol of extreme wealth in Singapore given that they are some of the most expensive homes in Singapore. Such properties are located in the most prestigious residential districts, with prices surpassing $80 million.