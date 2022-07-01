3AC Co-Founder Selling His Singapore Mansion After Liquidation

Fri, 07/01/2022 - 14:25
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Liquidation of Three Arrows Capital has forced Zhu Su to give up one of his trophies
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Zhu Su, one of the co-founders of failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, has put his $35 million mansion on sale, Bloomberg reports.

In December, the Business Times reported that Zhu was readying to buy a luxurious two-story bungalow together with his wife.

The Yarwood Avenue property, which has six bedrooms, was built back in 1990.

The so-called "good-class bungalows" have long been seen as a symbol of extreme wealth in Singapore given that they are some of the most expensive homes in Singapore. Such properties are located in the most prestigious residential districts, with prices surpassing $80 million.

"The Big Short" Michael Burry Believes We're Halfway Through Bearmarket
As of now, there are about 2,800 good-class bungalows in the city-state. TikTok's Shou Zi Chew is among their ultra-high-net-worth owners.

Zhu, who once claimed that he would buy good-class bungalows in Singapore for regenerative farming purposes, has experienced a stunning fall from grace over the past few weeks. As reported by U.Today, a British Virgin Islands-based court approved the court's liquidation on Thursday.

The former billionaire has been completely silent on social media for weeks after his cryptic tweet posted on June 15 confirmed rumors of 3AC's financial troubles. The embattled hedge fund had roughly $10 billion worth of assets under management at its peak.

It is worth noting that the couple also owns another luxurious bungalow at Dalvey Road, so they still have a significant status signifier for now.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

