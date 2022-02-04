36.7 Trillion SHIB Whale Expands Portfolio, Here's What He Acquires

Third whale on WhaleStats, who holds a whopping amount of Shiba Inu, has added another coin to his holdings, expanding his portfolio

Data shared by WhaleStats shows that slightly more than five hours ago, major Ethereum whale "Light," who also holds more than a mind-blowing 36 trillion of Shiba Inu in its portfolio, acquired a large amount of another cryptocurrency.

SHIB whale goes for LRC

The owner of the "Light" wallet, which is ranked third out of the 1,000 largest ETH wallets, has bought 4,530,000 Loopring (LRC)—the 78th cryptocurrency, according to CoinMarketCap.

That amount of LRC is equal to $3,949,226. The coin's market cap amounts to $1,161,918,063, with the daily trading volume hovering at $217,566,276 at the moment after a 19.90% decline.

LRC is demonstrating a slight price increase of 5.37%, changing hands at $0.8705 as of this writing, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

On Feb. 3, its price was much lower, sitting at $0.8295 per token.

Loopring is a protocol based on Ethereum and designed to build decentralized crypto exchanges. The token was given to investors during an ICO in 2017; however, the Loopring protocol was created on Ethereum two years later—in 2019.

SHIB is second largest holding

The second most popular meme crypto, Shiba Inu, remains the second highest bet of the "Light" whale—SHIB constitutes 21.92% of his portfolio, worth $777,452,540 (36,724,257,912,139 SHIB).

Token number one (and the biggest token by USD value) here is RON—36.57% of the overall portfolio, worth $1,296,609,150.

Image via WhaleStats

CoinMarketCap does not provide any regular data on this token, and it does not even have a ranking. However, the coin's page says that RON (RonCoin) is issued for influencers around the globe and for their followers, who are both sponsors and fans of these influencers. CoinMarketCap has marked this coin as one with untracked market data.