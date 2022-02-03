Shiba Inu Whale With 5 Trillion Tokens Expands Holdings; Here's What He Bought

Top Shiba Inu whale with five trillion tokens increases holdings, here is what was bought

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As reported by WhaleStats, a crypto whale with five trillion Shiba Inu tokens has increased its holdings with a recent acquisition. The whale ranking 30th out of the top 1,000 ETH wallets tracked by the blockchain data tracker has purchased 2,810,227 POLY, according to a recent tweet. That is the equivalent of $1,170,285.

Polymath (POLY) places 143rd on CoinMarketCap rankings, with a live market cap of $364,023,608. POLY presently trades at $0.405123 and is up 0.23% in the last 24 hours. It also has a circulating supply of 898,550,830 POLY coins and a 24-hour trading volume of $66,291,815.

Whale Holdings, Courtesy: WhaleStats

Detailed data provided by WhaleStats shows, however, that the whale still bets mostly on Shiba Inu. Asides from Twitter DAO, SHIB is seen as the largest token holding for the said whale with five trillion tokens, or $94,180,784 worth being held.

Shiba Inu unveils big surprise deal

In a new Twitter post, SHIB has unveiled its partnership with an Italian fast food restaurant called Welly’s. A complete rebrand is already ongoing, with Welly's adopting the Shiba Inu dog as its new mascot and a new motto that relates to Ryoshi, the anonymous originator of the meme coin. Its cuisine and marketing tactics have also been tweaked.

The SHIB cryptocurrency will be accepted at the business, with Dogecoin, a competitor meme coin, also being a possibility.

U.Today earlier reported on Shiba Inu teasing its community on a forthcoming deal. A teaser showing the SHIB logo placed on various television screens and then, with two cooking utensils, asked viewers to guess the answer at the end.

Thousands of responses had hinted at SHIB and McDonald's, Burger King or KFC collaborations. Earlier, the SHIB team unveiled the SHIBerse, referring to it as an immersive experience for the Metaverse and the Shiba Inu community.

SHIB trades at $0.0000203 at press time.