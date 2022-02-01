50 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Top Ethereum Whale: Details

Another major Ethereum whale adds a massive amount of SHIB to its meme crypto holdings

Statistics shared by WhaleStats show that approximately 10 hours ago, ETH whale "Juraiya," ranked 13th on the list of top Ethereum whales by this platform, purchased close to a whopping 50 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens.

Besides, SHIB has returned to the list of the top 10 purchased coins by the largest ETH holders.

Whale buys 50 billion SHIB

The Ethereum whale going by the name "Jiraiya" has purchased $1,072,473 worth of Shiba Inu (49,998,760,270 tokens), according to data provided by the WhaleStats platform recently.

Curiously, ETH constitutes only as much as 3.64% of this whale's crypto portfolio (worth $39,151,916) and that exceeds their SHIB holdings only slightly. The percentage of SHIB stored in this wallet is 3.56% (totaling $38,223,334). The biggest token by the dollar value held by "Jiraiya" is Twitter—33.1% worth $335,125,472.

LINK is also on the list of crypto held here; the share of this token amounts to 2.96% (the equivalent of $31,812,598).

About a week ago, two large ETH whales acquired a whopping 106 billion SHIB worth slightly over $2 million.

A more recent purchase of SHIB reported by U.Today took place on Jan. 29, when three crypto whales bought nine billion Shiba Inu tokens.

SHIB is back on the top 10 purchased coin list

In other news, WhaleStats also reported that SHIB token is back on the list of the top 10 purchased tokens by the 1,000 largest Ethereum whales.

💎👏 JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken is back among top 10 purchased tokens by 1000 biggest #ETH whale wallets



🚀🚀 #SHIB price ups 5.0% in the past 24hrs with a current price of $0.00002162



🐶 Attention #ShibArmy! Will you be ready? 💣



Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/N5qqsCShZR pic.twitter.com/apzTK44gKI — WhaleStats - the top 1000 Ethereum richlist (@WhaleStats) February 1, 2022

At the moment, SHIB holds 7th place on this list, followed by MATIC. The most traded token for the top 1,000 ETH whales at the moment is LINK. FTT is biggest coin by the dollar value here, and UNI is the most widely held token.

Also, SHIB is in third place (after ETH and FTT) on the list of the top 10 coins held by ETH whales. The average amount of SHIB held totals 12.97% (worth $1,207,707,575), preceded by FTX Token (FTT), with its 17.38% worth $1,609,950,371.

SHIB price action

At press time, Shiba Inu shows a rise by 6.26%, changing hands at $0.00002194. The token is sitting in 15th place on the CoinMarketCap scale.