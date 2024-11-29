Advertisement
    35 Million XRP Change Unknown Hands as XRP Price Targets $2

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    $58.29 million XRP transfer between unknown wallets spark ripple effect on XRP price
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 14:26
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    An unidentified large XRP transfer was seen in recent hours when, according to a report from Whale Alert, 35 million XRP was transferred between two unknown wallets, which is equivalent to $58.29 million so far. 

    Such transfers are taken quite personally by crypto market participants, especially when unknown addresses are involved. It is believed that such transfers may be harbingers of price manipulation, which, given the current performance of XRP, may have a significant impact on investor sentiment.

    Thus, the transfer was made between the addresses “rBEc94” and “rsX8cp.” Both of these addresses are unidentified, according to the tracker. However, if we delve into the data of XRPL explorers such as Bithomb, both of these addresses belong to the large brokerage platform Uphold. 

    Article image
    Source: Uphold

    Uphold is one of the few centralized platforms that supported XRP even during the period of regulatory instability during the SEC v. Ripple court battle. According to Uphold's own data, the platform now has nearly $3.85 billion in XRP user funds. It has a coverage ratio of 100%. Trades in the token account for 26.23% of the total trading volume on Uphold, and the number of transactions is measured at 22.3 million.

    Thus, it can be stated that this transfer of almost $60 million is nothing other than the internal operations of a large token platform. However, it is interesting that at the moment of the transfer, the price of XRP fell by more than 1.5% in the next six minutes, but then rose by 1.87%.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

