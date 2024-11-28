Advertisement
AD

    SEC Predicted to Drop Ripple Case by Former CFTC Chair, Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric, Bitcoin to Crash Even More, Says Schiff: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Read U.Today's news digest to find out about the latest events in the crypto industry!
    Thu, 28/11/2024 - 15:30
    SEC Predicted to Drop Ripple Case by Former CFTC Chair, Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric, Bitcoin to Crash Even More, Says Schiff: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

    SEC predicted to drop Ripple case by former CFTC chair

    During a recent interview on Fox Business, Chris Giancarlo, former chairman of the CFTC, predicted that the SEC would likely dismiss its case against Ripple. "I would bet they would," Giancarlo replied to a question from Fox Business reporter Charles Gasparino. This speculation comes after the SEC filed a notice of appeal in the case and Ripple's own cross-appeal. Additionally, there are expectations circulating that the next SEC leader will adopt a more favorable stance toward cryptos. With current SEC chair Gary Gensler set to exit in January, there is renewed optimism for the crypto sector, which has faced challenges under his leadership. According to prediction market Kalshi, former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins has a 60% chance of taking the helm, with former Binance US CEO Brian Brooks lagging behind in a distant second place with 20%.

    Just 5.32%? Shiba Inu surprises with mild spike in this key metric

    According to the latest on-chain data, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume increased by a modest 5.32% over the previous 24 hours. This growth shows some activity among large holders, or whales, but remains relatively insignificant compared to recent fluctuations. At the moment of writing, SHIB is up by only 1.43% over the past 24 hours, changing hands at $0.00002538, reflecting a trend of limited market momentum. Per IntoTheBlock data, large transaction volumes amounted to $268.71 million, suggesting that whales are slowly getting back in.  Despite recent dips related to Bitcoin's performance, the overall crypto market is showing signs of recovery, with several assets, including SHIB, experiencing positive trading activity.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Cofounder Sends 20,000 ETH to Kraken, Chart Suggests Price Surge
    Will Bitcoin Reach $100,000? Dogecoin Founder Shares Take
    $3 Billion Crypto Exchange XT Allegedly Hacked, According to PeckShield
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 5,154%, Here's What's Happening

    Bitcoin (BTC) to crash even more, says Schiff

    Vocal Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff took to the X platform to issue a statement regarding the flagship crypto. In his X post, he claimed that once MicroStrategy finishes its aggressive purchasing of Bitcoin, both BTC and the company could face a significant downturn. Schiff noted that with $10 billion already spent, MicroStrategy's goal of investing $42 billion could be reached sooner than expected, leading to a potential drop in demand and a subsequent price decline. Schiff believes that large purchases from institutions like MicroStrategy have a considerable impact on Bitcoin's price. However, saying that Bitcoin's entire value is based solely on one company's buying actions is an oversimplification. In reality, many other factors, such as investor sentiment and macroeconomic conditions, also play important roles in determining BTC's price. While Schiff's concerns about MicroStrategy's impact are valid, the decentralized nature of Bitcoin and interest from other investors make a total collapse unlikely. Current price trends suggest that BTC is stabilizing before any major changes occur on the market.

    Advertisement
    #Ripple News #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 28, 2024 - 14:40
    Here's Why Cardano's Rally Is Delayed
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 28, 2024 - 14:20
    43 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Here's What Happened
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Pool Profits: Join EMCD x Bitcoin Mining World for Insights on Maximizing Mining Earnings
    Aventus Introduces Blockchain Factory for Effortless Enterprise Blockchain Adoption
    Lightchain Protocol AI Positioned to Lead the Multi-Trillion-Dollar AI Blockchain Sector as LCAI Token Presale Goes Live
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC Predicted to Drop Ripple Case by Former CFTC Chair, Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric, Bitcoin to Crash Even More, Says Schiff: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Here's Why Cardano's Rally Is Delayed
    43 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Here's What Happened
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD