    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Explodes to Life With Massive 63,946% Profit

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Inactive Bitcoin wallet has come back to life after 11 years of dormancy
    Fri, 19/07/2024 - 12:54
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Explodes to Life With Massive 63,946% Profit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert has reported that slightly more than two hours ago, a dormant BTC wallet again became active after staying dormant since 2013.

    The wallet does not contain a lot of Bitcoin, however, there is enough BTC to make its owner a millionaire thanks to the massive profit seen in those 11 years.

    Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallet reactivated

    The aforementioned data source stated that this anonymous wallet had been reactivated after almost a dozen years of dormancy. It contains 26 Bitcoin worth $1,663,917 at the current BTC/USD exchange rate.

    Ripple CTO Shares Crucial XRP Ledger Upgrade Alert
    SHIB Official: “Don’t Panic” – Here’s What’s Happening
    XRP and SHIB Just Surpassed Bitcoin in Key Metric in South Korea

    Back in 2013, this amount of BTC was evaluated at merely $2,598. The difference between these two values constitutes a staggering 63,946.1% increase in Bitcoin value.

    As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, several other dormant Bitcoin whales got their funds moving after staying dormant for 10 or more years – the times when the shadow of the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto was still around, and certain members of the BTC community remembered chatting with him on the BitcoinTalk forum.

    Frequently enough, dormant Bitcoin wallets again become active after a decade since their owners manage to recall their lost private keys to their BTC held in cold storage. However, once these wallets are reactivated, the whales begin to sell their Bitcoin partly, or all of it.

    Bitcoin holder count drops sharply

    Earlier this week, popular on-chain data aggregator Santiment noticed a massive decline in the overall number of wallets holding at least one BTC.

    “Bitcoin’s amount of holders have been dropping aggressively,” Santiment’s tweet stated, naming a key reason for it – traders believe that the world’s flagship cryptocurrency’s price will hardly increase higher than the all-time high reached by Bitcoin in March this year. Back then, BTC skyrocketed to hit $73,750. The overall amount of Bitcoin holders (with more than zero BTC) has dropped by 672,510 compared to June.

    However, Santiment then pointed out that such mass Bitcoin liquidations only increase the probability of a continued BTC rebound.

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $64,033. Since this Wednesday, Bitcoin has seen an almost 2.8% decline in total.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
