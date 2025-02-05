Advertisement
    $341 Million Flows Stun Bitcoin ETFs, BlackRock Leads Bull Charge

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin ETFs led by BlackRock absorb $341 million in just 24 hours
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 9:11
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Markets rarely move in straight lines, and Feb. 4 was a case in point. Spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively pulled in $341 million, and BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) dominated with $249 million. Spot Ethereum ETFs? They totaled $308 million in net inflows, marking four consecutive days of positive momentum, according to SoSoValue.

    Just a day earlier, things looked different. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $235 million in net outflows on Feb. 3, snapping a four-day inflow streak. Fidelity’s FBTC took the hardest hit, with $177 million exiting. Ethereum ETFs, meanwhile, kept the streak alive, bringing in $83.5 million despite broader market turbulence.

    Rewind a bit to Jan. 31, and it was 

    another day of strong ETF demand. Bitcoin ETFs saw $319 million in inflows, continuing the prior four-day trend. BlackRock’s IBIT once again led the charge with $364 million, while Ethereum ETFs added a more modest $27.8 million.

    Article image
    Total Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow by SoSoValue

    Of course, none of this happened in isolation. Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, a liquidation storm swept through the crypto market. Somewhere between $8 billion and $10 billion in leveraged positions were wiped out. 

    Bitcoin (BTC) briefly spiked to $91,000, leaving Ethereum and various altcoins nursing 20% losses. Traders scrambled, positions were forcefully closed and portfolios took a hit - a textbook case of cascading liquidations forcing a market reset.

    But then...

    ETF investors stepped back in. They bought the dip, bringing inflows back on Feb. 4. Does that mean prices will recover? Not necessarily. But it does signal that sentiment and capital remain ready to act when opportunities arise.

    Meanwhile, BlackRock is making moves beyond just inflows. The firm filed an amendment with the SEC to allow in-kind redemptions for its Bitcoin ETF. If approved, institutional investors could swap ETF shares directly for Bitcoin instead of cash. A small structural shift? Maybe. But it is one that could cut costs and streamline operations, which, over time, tends to matter.

    The takeaway? Crypto remains volatile, but institutions are not backing down.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

