3 XRP Support and Resistance Levels You Need to Watch Closely

Thu, 03/02/2023 - 10:14
article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP's support and resistance levels could be crucial for its future movements
3 XRP Support and Resistance Levels You Need to Watch Closely
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

XRP, the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is showing three crucial support and resistance levels that investors should closely monitor. The first two levels are the upper and lower borders of the descending trading channel that XRP entered in February. The breakout of either of those lines will have a significant impact on the digital asset's price.

The upper border of the channel currently sits at around $0.39, while the lower border is at approximately $0.36. If XRP breaks out of the upper border, it could signal a potential uptrend and lead to a significant price increase.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Voltaire Era to Be Launched Following Three Major Steps: Details

On the other hand, if XRP breaks out of the lower border, it could indicate a continuation of the bearish trend and lead to a further decline in price.

The third critical level for XRP is $0.33, which is the strongest support level that the digital asset currently has. If XRP breaks down from the lower border of the channel, it could trigger a move toward the $0.33 level.

XRP Chart
Source: TradingView

If this support level holds, XRP could experience a significant rebound in price. However, if this level is broken, it could lead to a further decline in price and potentially even a retest of the previous low of $0.17.

Despite uncertain market conditions, XRP has shown remarkable resilience, bouncing back from its previous lows and continuing to attract investors. The digital asset's ability to hold crucial support levels has been impressive and has led to increased investor confidence. However, the breakout of the trading channel will be a crucial development for XRP's price, and investors should closely monitor these levels to make informed decisions.

#XRP
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu: Dormant Address Sends Billions of SHIB Tokens to Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager
03/02/2023 - 10:37
Shiba Inu: Dormant Address Sends Billions of SHIB Tokens to Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Dogecoin Gains Traction, Whales Hold Billions of DOGE at These Levels: Analyst
03/02/2023 - 10:14
Dogecoin Gains Traction, Whales Hold Billions of DOGE at These Levels: Analyst
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image New L1 Protocol Kaspa (KAS) up 102% Following This Important News: Details
03/02/2023 - 09:51
New L1 Protocol Kaspa (KAS) up 102% Following This Important News: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin