278 Million LUNA Burned, Former Technicolor Exec Joins SHIB Metaverse Team, Scaramucci Takes Large Position in Algorand: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day.

278 million LUNA burned since Do Kwon posted burning address

Last week, Terra founder Do Kwon shared a LUNA burn address with his Twitter followers. Shortly after posting, the wallet received nearly 280 million LUNA tokens. Interestingly, two days after the wallet publication, Kwon explained that sending LUNA to that address is pointless and leads only to losing tokens. The “revelation tweet” had its effect: 254 million LUNA were sent to the wallet from the time the address was first published, and after Kwon admitted that LUNA burning makes no sense, it received only 25 million. It is worth noting that destroying nearly 300 million tokens had little effect on LUNA's price and market cap. At the moment, LUNA is trading at $0.000193, with the project's market capitalization dangling at $1 billion.

Shiba Inu Metaverse's team adds former Technicolor executive

According to an official announcement posted on Monday, former senior vice president at Technicolor, Marcie Jastrow, has become a part of Shiba Inu Metaverse's team. "It is quite an honor to be a part of such an amazing project," Jastrow said in her statement, promising to help build a place for the whole community to explore and call their home. At her new position, the former Technicolor executive will be primarily responsible for securing brand partnerships.

Ads

Shiba Inu Metaverse was introduced in late March, despite being originally announced in February. In early May, SHIB Metaverse users were enabled to start purchasing pieces of land with the help of the SHIB token.

Anthony Scaramucci takes large position in Algorand

As reported by Business Insider, head of SkyBridge Capital Anthony Scaramucci took a large position in Algorand (ALGO), praising the project’s technology. Besides, Scaramucci commented on the current state of the market; he believes that since there is no extreme panic in the air, stock market traders are yet to capitulate. When asked about Bitcoin’s price performance, the SkyBridge Capital boss refused to make any predictions, adding though that “anything could happen.” Scaramucci also advised investors to turn to the dollar-cost averaging (DCA) investment strategy. He is certain that there is an amazing buying opportunity for investors in the technology sector now.

Three factors that will favor Bitcoin v. crude oil this decade: Bloomberg’s chief expert