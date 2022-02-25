25,000 Baby NFT Avatars are Impacting the NFT Market, What's Next?

The only project with automated “aging” technology for NFTs changes the game in AI-generated avatars

The Novatar, a revolutionary project in the sphere of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing to leverage digital collectibles as avatars on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit and so on.

Build your digital identity with Novatars

Amid the 2021 NFT euphoria, the Novatar project addresses building a digital identity with “aging” NFTs. As such, it is the only project currently available in the market that allows its NFT owners to “grow” their identities from baby into young adult.

A total of 25,000 baby NFTs will be minted, 10k of which will be available for presale on February 27, 2:00 pm EST.

Novatar owners can either hold the NFTs as babies or age them into adults. Like in real life, the process of aging is irreversible. Every Novatar owner will have the chance to see his/her baby turning into an adult 30 days after the NFT reveal.

All avatars are AI-generated and unique. Baby Novatars have 9 basic genes, while adults have up to 14 genes. The “Genes” gives the diversity, avatars are of different eye or hair color, profession, race and even sexual orientation.

NFTs reflects your status in digital world

For its characters, Novatars offers professions, the lucky ones can grow Novatars that are a developer, gamer, astronaut, doctor or blogger.

What is special about Novatars is the opportunity for all of its ecosystem participants to leverage NFTs as avatars in social networks and Metaverses. Like the Twitter cover picture, the in-Metaverse avatar will reflect the status of its holder for its peers and counterparties.

As covered by U.Today previously, this opportunity allows Novatars to serve as an alternative to elite NFTs collections like Crypto Punks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Dead Ape Yacht Club, RTFKT sneakers and so on.

Based on its own analysis of total addressable market volume, Novatars is certain about the unmatched prospects of the NFT-as-an-avatar concept.