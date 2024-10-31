Advertisement
    $250 Million in 24 Hours: Dogecoin (DOGE) Robinhood Transaction Spotted

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin had great rally, but large holders might start selling at around current values
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 10:32
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A significant Dogecoin transfer has been documented involving the movement of roughly 1. 45 billion DOGE or $250 million from an unidentified wallet to Robinhood. Wallets typically move substantial amounts to exchanges for trading or selling, so a transfer of this size to a well-known trading platform like Robinhood frequently indicates possible liquidation. Such large transfers may increase the selling pressure on the asset, particularly if they signal a desire to sell off their holdings

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    When it comes to Dogecoin, this move might lead to increased volatility, which could cause a brief price decline if significant sell orders are placed. Investor confidence may be further eroded by the market's reaction to such a significant transfer, particularly if there is no good news or buying activity to offset this possible sell-off. 

    Examining the given chart, it can be seen that Dogecoin has been on a recent upward trajectory, peaking at about $0.17. However, the asset is currently overbought, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is currently at about 73. In the face of possible selling pressure from a transfer of this size, overbought conditions frequently mark the possibility of an impending correction as traders seek to lock in profits. 

    If the price declines, $0.13 and $0.12 are important support levels to keep an eye on. These prices, which served as resistance during Dogecoin's initial rise, may now act as points of support. In the short term, DOGE may test these levels, though, if the selling pressure increases. Dogecoin could move toward $0.20 if it breaks above the recent high of $0.17, but this would require consistent bullish momentum.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

