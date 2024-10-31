Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Explosion: What's Happening? XRP's Weakness Caused by This Factor, Is Ethereum (ETH) Ready to Join Massive Rally?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market finally feeling recovery as investors are actively pushing their favorite assets forward
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 0:01
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Explosion: What's Happening? XRP's Weakness Caused by This Factor, Is Ethereum (ETH) Ready to Join Massive Rally?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The price of Dogecoin recently skyrocketed, making headlines as it hit levels not seen in months. Increased attention from well-known individuals and communities that support Dogecoin as a legitimate digital currency, along with renewed market interest and conjecture about its possible applications, appear to have contributed to the meme-inspired cryptocurrency's sharp increase in value. 

    The overall upswing in the cryptocurrency market may be one of the primary causes of this price explosion. Significant cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin have been gaining traction, which frequently results in altcoins following suit. Furthermore, Dogecoin's vibrant online community and the buzz it creates on social media frequently cause temporary spikes in demand, which drives prices up quickly. 

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Dogecoin is presently confronting a significant resistance level at $0.18 from a technical perspective. Additional gains may be possible if the price can break above this level with consistent buying volume, possibly aiming for the $0.20 mark, a crucial psychological level for traders. When buying interest resumes, DOGE may retrace back to immediate support levels like $0.14 if the current momentum wanes. 

    Another important support level is located at about $0.12 below this, and it might serve as a floor if the asset experiences a more widespread market correction. Given that DOGE is approaching overbought levels, the asset may soon go through a cooling-off period, according to the Relative Strength Index.

    Dogecoin enthusiasts should be encouraged by the rapid rise, but it is important to exercise caution because DOGE has a history of sharp fluctuations. Anyone following Dogecoin's next move will need to keep an eye on the $0.18 resistance and $0.14 support levels for the time being.

    XRP not gaining strength

    XRP has shown indications of weakness and low investor interest, failing to keep up with the upward momentum observed on other digital assets. Major cryptocurrencies are seeing rallies, but XRP seems to be falling behind. The declining trading volume seen on XRP charts, which indicates that fewer traders and investors are interacting with the asset at this time, helps to explain this poor performance. 

    Important markers of market strength and interest are volume trends. Fewer people are willing to invest in XRP, as evidenced by the steadily dropping volume, which reduces the asset's potential for growth. Because there is less buying pressure, XRP is in a position where even small sell-offs can cause prices to drop because there is not enough demand to offset any selling activity. 

    This low volume environment frequently indicates investor hesitancy or lack of confidence. At the moment, the price of XRP is trading close to important support levels, and a recovery appears doubtful in the absence of a significant uptick in trading activity. The technical chart indicates that the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, which are usually crucial for determining bullish or bearish trends, have not yet been overcome by XRP. 

    XRP does not currently have the momentum necessary to escape its consolidation phase, but a strong volume break above these levels could signal a possible recovery. Because XRP does not have the purchasing power to spark a significant rally, the general sentiment toward the asset is still cautious.

    Record-breaking Ethereum outflows

    Despite the fact that it still has to overcome significant resistance levels to indicate a more robust upward trend, Ethereum looks to be preparing for a bearish move. The 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has historically served as a critical point of resistance, is currently in range of ETH's price on the chart. 

    Ethereum may be able to aim for even higher levels if this 100 EMA is successfully breached, with the 200 EMA emerging as the next important milestone. With the market as a whole showing little movement and Ethereum stuck in a consolidation phase for months, the cryptocurrency has been going through a difficult time. 

    Investor patience has been put to the test by the market, but recent price movements are giving rise to some hope. Ethereum has the opportunity to emerge from its consolidation and join the current rallies observed on other significant cryptocurrencies now that the 100 EMA is within reach. Still, the 200 EMA is a crucial level to keep an eye on. Shifts toward long-term bullish trends have historically been linked to breaking above the 200 EMA. 

    A more prolonged rally may be indicated if Ethereum is able to surpass this barrier, which might enable ETH to profit from the market's rekindled interest in digital assets. Ethereum still has the potential to grow before hitting overbought territory, despite the fact that its relative strength index (RSI) is rising. 

    This arrangement implies that if ETH can keep up its momentum and overcome these resistance levels, there may be more upside potential. Investors might want to keep a close eye on these technical indicators in the days ahead because a strong breakout could change Ethereum's position and align it with the bullish sentiment of the larger market.

    #Dogecoin #Ethereum #XRP
