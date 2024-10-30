Advertisement
AD

    Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Remove Zero in This Cycle? There's Possibility

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin might show us massive rally if new cycle begins on market
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 13:03
    Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Remove Zero in This Cycle? There's Possibility
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recent strong upward momentum for Dogecoin has sparked discussions about whether it will ever hit the elusive $1 mark. The asset's strong uptrend has been highlighted by DOGE's price spike, which saw a 24% increase in a matter of days. 

    Advertisement

    Although DOGE has previously seen large price rallies, reaching $1 would be the first and set a new record for the asset. High trading volumes and renewed interest during the recent surge suggest that DOGE may see further growth. But it will take more than just short-term price momentum to reach $1; there would need to be consistent buying pressure, ideally bolstered by a larger market uptrend, particularly in Bitcoin. 

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In the past, DOGE has profited from meme appeal and endorsements from prominent people; however, it would take a combination of advantageous market circumstances, high institutional interest and general crypto market growth to reach a noteworthy price level like $1. The trajectory of DOGE is significantly influenced by the performance of Bitcoin. While fresh liquidity enters the cryptocurrency market, altcoins like DOGE frequently follow BTC's rise. 

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets 48% in October, But Beware, Warns Top Influencer
    Another MicroStrategy ETF Now Offers 4X Bitcoin Exposure
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Over? Solana (SOL) RSI Paints Problematic Pattern, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Resistance: $84,000
    Bitcoin Dominance Hits 60% as BTC Price Hits $73K

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Bull Rally May End Soon, Here's Why
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 10:06
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Bull Rally May End Soon, Here's Why
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    The possibility of DOGE reaching higher levels increases if Bitcoin moves into a new growth phase and market sentiment stays positive. Furthermore, Dogecoin's value proposition and investor interest may be improved if its ecosystem and community experience additional advancements, such as wider payment acceptance or incorporation into new initiatives. 

    The $0.18 level is currently where DOGE is encountering resistance. Breaking through important resistance zones may reveal higher price targets if the bullish momentum continues; realistic short-term targets are $0.25 and $0.50. Reaching $1, though, would probably need a longer bull run and higher market participation.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 30, 2024 - 12:55
    'ETH is Not Dying' Analyst Benjamin Cowen Shares Hot Take
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 30, 2024 - 12:42
    1.3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Epic Whale Activity - What's Next?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    India Blockchain Summit 2024 –Making India A Global Hub for Blockchain
    Matchain Selected To Join BNB Chain's Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Program
    XSOLLA TO LAUNCH XSOLLA ZK, ADVANCING WEB3 ADOPTION FOR VIDEO GAMES
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Remove Zero in This Cycle? There's Possibility
    'ETH is Not Dying' Analyst Benjamin Cowen Shares Hot Take
    1.3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Epic Whale Activity - What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD