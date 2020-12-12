246.8 Million XRP Sent by BitGo to SBI’s Crypto Lending Platform

News
Sat, 12/12/2020 - 10:25
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whale Alert has noticed that a stunning amount of XRP has been moved to SBI VC Trade, while BitGo has also been wiring large XRP lumps to the Kraken exchange
According to the tweets posted by popular tracker Whale Alert, over the past twenty hours, several gargantuan XRP transactions have been made by Ripple tech giant, BitGo and other crypto exchanges.

The largest of them carried 246,854,561 sent to SBI VC Trade – a platform set up by a major Ripple partner in Japan, SBI, which recently launched a crypto lending service for Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.

134,564,442 USD wired to SBI’s crypto platform

Whale Alert has reported that a stunning XRP amount was transferred by BitGo (a crypto exchange and a custodial service for institutional investors) to a recently launched crypto lending service on SBI VC Trade.

SBI is a Japanese financial holding and a major Ripple partner in Japan.

The amount of XRP sent to that platform totals 246,854,561, which is $134,564,442 in fiat.

Ripple shifts 36 million XRP, BitGo wires XRP to Kraken

Today, on the day when the snapshot of the XRP Ledger is to take place for the Spark airdrop that will follow later, major XRP transfers have been noted from BitGo crypto custodial wallet to the Kraken exchange.

As per the data shared by Whale Alert, BitGo has transferred 40 million XRP to this platform in two goes.

Also, the leading US exchange Coinbase has sent 94,806,827 XRP to Bitstamp.

Meanwhile, Ripple fintech giant has also shifted 36 million XRP between its wallets.

