1.71 Trillion SHIB Grabbed by Whales Over Past Week: WhaleStats

Since April 10, major whales on Ethereum chain have bought SHIB worth almost $41 million

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In April, the second largest meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, has several times returned as the token with the largest USD value for Ethereum whales and was on the list of the 10 most purchased coins, according to data shared by WhaleStats crypto tracker.

Whales scoop up 1.71 trillion Shiba

As reported by U.Today earlier, SHIB was the leading cryptocurrency investment for ETH whales too.

In the meantime, since April 10, several large whales have acquired nearly two trillion SHIB tokens—a whopping 1.71 trillion.

These were owners of wallets called "Light," "Bombur" and "BlueWhale0073." On April 12, "Light" (ranked 1st by WhaleStats) bought SHIB in two chunks: 287,355,928,094 (worth $6.5 million) and 44,551,383,862 SHIB (worth slightly over $1 million).

Whale "Bombur" (ranked 21st), named after one of the dwarfs in the iconic fantasy novel by J.R.R. Tolkien, "The Hobbit. There and Back Again," purchased 79,228,162,513 SHIB on April 13.

On the same day, the owner of the wallet "BlueWhale0073" (5th place whale) began its acquisition of Shiba Inu that consisted of three parts. On April 13, he grabbed an astounding 775,473,150,952 Shiba, paying $20,697,378 for it.

On April 15, he added another 169,975,386,848 SHIB worth $4,361,568 to his wallet, and the day after, he bought yet another massive chunk—223,761,580,609 tokens, which comprise $5,781,999.

The total equivalent of the bought SHIB in USD is $40.5 million.

SHIB is largest token by USD value

At press time, Shiba remains the top crypto holding of the largest 100 ETH whales, sitting in the #1 spot by USD value.

Overall, these whales own 53,538,324,493,656 SHIB, which is worth $1,340,978,839.