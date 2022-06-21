2.2 Billion SHIB Destroyed by This Amazon Burner Since November at Price 50% Higher Than Now

News
Tue, 06/21/2022 - 10:19
article image
Yuri Molchan
This SHIB burner has been persistently destroying Shiba Inu since November last year and has started burning via Amazon recently
2.2 Billion SHIB Destroyed by This Amazon Burner Since November at Price 50% Higher Than Now
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

@shib_superstore account on Twitter that was set up for an online shop of game developer Travis Johnson has summed up how much Shiba Inu the shop has burned since the fall of 2021.

A figure of more than 2.25 billion meme tokens was named, and recently the shop has been using Amazon for it weekly SHIB burns.

$55,000 in SHIB burned so far in total

The tweet says that over the past seven months, since November, a total amount of 2,257,736,799 Shiba Inu tokens (an equivalent of $55,000) has been removed from circulation and sent to dead-end wallets, where these canine tokens were locked permanently. That is called “burning” and its purpose is to reduce the current supply (not only that of SHIB) of circulating tokens to provide momentum for a substantial price surge.

The latter may in theory take place because, while a huge amount of tokens is locked in unspendable wallets, a coin becomes more scarce with the demand for it remaining the same and even growing bigger.

@shib_superstore emphasized that most of the total amount of destroyed Shiba tokens was burned when the coin traded 50 percent higher than now (the current exchange rate stands at $0.000008749 per token).

Related
Bitcoin Returns Back Above $21,000 After Falling to $17,000

Amazon-powered burns

On May 27, @shib_superstore published a tweet, saying that the shop from that point on would be included into an Amazon affiliate program and it will enable the shop to burn more meme tokens, using the commissions.

The shop conducts SHIB burns every Sunday, using part of its profits from smartphone games (advertising), selling merch and goods branded with SHIB mascot, etc.

On June 20, U.Today reported that the shop destroyed a comprised 70,276,169 meme coins.

SHIB burn rate soars 163%

As reported by @shibburn Twitter account, over the period of the past 24 hours, a total of 220,985,769 Shiba Inu has been incinerated.

The biggest transactions, moving SHIB to dead wallets, carried 50 million and 80 million meme tokens.

Shibburn website states that the overall burn rate of SHIB has spiked by 162.98 percent.

shibburnratesoars_00swfwswffwewewq332rff
Image via Shibburn
#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Amazon News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image One of Biggest Bitcoin Mining Firms in Canada to Start Selling Its Holdings
06/21/2022 - 14:00
One of Biggest Bitcoin Mining Firms in Canada to Start Selling Its Holdings
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Deloitte and NYDIG to Help Companies Integrate Bitcoin-Related Products, Including Banking
06/21/2022 - 13:41
Deloitte and NYDIG to Help Companies Integrate Bitcoin-Related Products, Including Banking
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Founder Talks About His Expectations for Vasil Event; Community Reacts
06/21/2022 - 13:07
Cardano Founder Talks About His Expectations for Vasil Event; Community Reacts
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide