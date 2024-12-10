XRP Plunges 12% as Crypto Market Loses $1 Trillion

This week is off to a terrible start for the cryptocurrency market, with multiple tokens recording double-digit losses.

Advertisement

The Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency is down as much as 12% after slipping to an intraday low of $2.07.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) also logged significant losses, dropping by 10.6% and 13.4%, respectively.

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is down a mere 2.6% after briefly reclaiming the $100,000 level on Monday.

Advertisement

The cryptocurrency market is now on track to have its worst day in four months, with as much as $1 trillion of value being wiped out.

According to data provided by CoinGlass, a staggering $1.76 billion worth of crypto got liquidated over the past 24 hours. Unsurprisingly, long positions account for the vast majority of the sum ($1.58 billion).

Overall, nearly 600,000 trades got liquidated, with one trader losing as much as $19.69 million with a single ETH/USDT order on the Binance exchange earlier today.

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency platform in the world, has had the largest share of liquidations ($756.26 million).

Notably, Ethereum is above Bitcoin when it comes to the total amount of longs liquidated over the past 24 hours ($223 million and $148 million, respectively).

Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP are also in the top five after emerging as some of the top speculative bets over the past few months.