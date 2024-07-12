Advertisement
AD

    $2 Trillion Crypto Market Cap Support Here: Will Altcoins Reverse?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Cryptocurrency market might reverse soon, but do not expect explosive rally
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 13:30
    $2 Trillion Crypto Market Cap Support Here: Will Altcoins Reverse?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market's capitalization is an important metric that reflects the size and straightness of the market at a given time. However, it is generally considered a broad metric not really useful for finding entry or exit points. But at the same time, there is a psychological threshold that might be used for support or resistance levels.

    Advertisement

    A major psychological and technical milestone was recently reached when the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, excluding Bitcoin, surpassed $2 trillion. This significant turning point serves as a major support area and lays the groundwork for future bullish momentum on the altcoin market. 

    Article image
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    The market cap has retraced to the "Reload Zone," which is located between the Fibonacci retracement levels of 61.8% and 78.6%. These levels have historically been important for locating possible turning points. Strong buying interest is evident from the market's propensity to recover from these zones. It looks like the market is ready for a big upswing based on the current configuration.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Ethereum's Biggest Victory This Summer, Cardano (ADA) Unlikely to Break $0.40, Toncoin (TON) to Surge Toward $8 Again
    German Government Has Almost No Bitcoin Left
    Key Reasons Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike

    The chart shows a possible trajectory for the market cap, which would indicate a significant increase from current levels and bring it to $1.417 trillion. As investors get ready for a period of recovery and growth, this projection is in line with the general bullish sentiment that is emerging on the market.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 12
    Fri, 07/12/2024 - 09:55
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    This upbeat perspective is influenced by various factors. The first is that risk assets like cryptocurrencies might gain from an increase in liquidity brought about by the Federal Reserve's possible rate cuts. Second, the positive sentiment is reinforced by developments in the regulatory arena, such as the way the SEC has handled Ethereum ETF filings and the CFTC's position on cryptocurrency regulation.

    Institutional interest is also increasing, as seen in the increased involvement of big financial institutions like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs in the cryptocurrency space. More evidence for a market-wide recovery comes from JPMorgan's optimistic forecasts for Bitcoin's August rebound and Goldman Sachs' impending tokenization initiatives.

    #Cryptocurrency Market Cap
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Samson Mow Shares Epic Take as Bitcoin Holds $57,000, 'Everything is Accelerating'
    Jul 12, 2024 - 13:23
    Samson Mow Shares Epic Take as Bitcoin Holds $57,000, 'Everything is Accelerating'
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Dogecoin (DOGE) in On-chain Activity
    Jul 12, 2024 - 13:23
    Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Dogecoin (DOGE) in On-chain Activity
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image TRON Founder Justin Sun Breaks Silence on $69,000 Bitcoin Long
    Jul 12, 2024 - 13:23
    TRON Founder Justin Sun Breaks Silence on $69,000 Bitcoin Long
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Shape the Future of Web3: Attend Malaysia Blockchain Night 2024
    CropBytes Ships Web3 PVP Battle Strategy Game in Just 7 Months
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai Unveils First Speakers, Featuring Industry Leaders from Tether, Ledger, TON, Animoca Brands and More
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $2 Trillion Crypto Market Cap Support Here: Will Altcoins Reverse?
    Samson Mow Shares Epic Take as Bitcoin Holds $57,000, 'Everything is Accelerating'
    Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Dogecoin (DOGE) in On-chain Activity
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD