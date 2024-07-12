$2 Trillion Crypto Market Cap Support Here: Will Altcoins Reverse?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market's capitalization is an important metric that reflects the size and straightness of the market at a given time. However, it is generally considered a broad metric not really useful for finding entry or exit points. But at the same time, there is a psychological threshold that might be used for support or resistance levels.

Advertisement

A major psychological and technical milestone was recently reached when the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, excluding Bitcoin, surpassed $2 trillion. This significant turning point serves as a major support area and lays the groundwork for future bullish momentum on the altcoin market.

The market cap has retraced to the "Reload Zone," which is located between the Fibonacci retracement levels of 61.8% and 78.6%. These levels have historically been important for locating possible turning points. Strong buying interest is evident from the market's propensity to recover from these zones. It looks like the market is ready for a big upswing based on the current configuration.

The chart shows a possible trajectory for the market cap, which would indicate a significant increase from current levels and bring it to $1.417 trillion. As investors get ready for a period of recovery and growth, this projection is in line with the general bullish sentiment that is emerging on the market.

This upbeat perspective is influenced by various factors. The first is that risk assets like cryptocurrencies might gain from an increase in liquidity brought about by the Federal Reserve's possible rate cuts. Second, the positive sentiment is reinforced by developments in the regulatory arena, such as the way the SEC has handled Ethereum ETF filings and the CFTC's position on cryptocurrency regulation.

Institutional interest is also increasing, as seen in the increased involvement of big financial institutions like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs in the cryptocurrency space. More evidence for a market-wide recovery comes from JPMorgan's optimistic forecasts for Bitcoin's August rebound and Goldman Sachs' impending tokenization initiatives.