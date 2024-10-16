Advertisement
AD

    1.97 Million BTC Held by New Bitcoin Whales: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    New Bitcoin whales are back in action
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 15:48
    1.97 Million BTC Held by New Bitcoin Whales: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Notable insights are beginning to emerge from the Bitcoin ecosystem that might explain the recent activities in the space. Analysis of Bitcoin whales' activities has revealed interesting details. In a post on X, Ki Young Ju, CryptoQuant's founder and CEO, says new whales currently hold 1.97 million Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    Institutional influence growing

    According to Young Ju, these new whales each possess over 1,000 BTC, in exchange-traded funds (ETF) and custodial wallets. Interestingly, these whales' average holding period of the assets falls under 155 days. The HODLers are approximately five months into the market.

    Related
    $57 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Top Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Wed, 10/16/2024 - 13:37
    $57 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Top Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    Additionally, the whales’ wallets appear to belong to institutional investors, custodians or companies, not retail traders. The wallets' not linking to exchanges or mining operations clearly indicates this assumption.

    Despite clocking average HODLing of five months, the whales engaged in aggressive Bitcoin accumulation. A look at their balance sheet shows an astronomical surge of 813% year-to-date in 2024 alone. 

    Some market watchers believe the German government's offloading of Bitcoin may have been an opportunity for some of these massive accumulations.

    The Bitcoin held by these wallets is valued at approximately $132 billion at the current market price. Overall, the whales hold 9.3% of the total Bitcoin supply. The data indicates that these whales' actions could impact the broader market.

    Market impact and investor sentiment

    As of this writing, data shows the Bitcoin price has corrected to $67,624.48, a 2.87% rise in the past 24 hours. The asset briefly broke the $68,000 level of resistance when it hit $68,135 in earlier trading. Investors remain bullish and anticipate a further rise if momentum stays.

    Related
    Cryptocurrency Market Witnesses Greed Levels Not Seen Since July
    Wed, 10/16/2024 - 12:48
    Cryptocurrency Market Witnesses Greed Levels Not Seen Since July
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Given these whales' control and possible impact on the market, investors will hope they make a manageable amount of sales. Notably, experts say that if whales decide to sell due to the price rebounding, they could crash the price of Bitcoin in what appears to be an Uptober rally.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 16, 2024 - 15:43
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 16
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 15:42
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin 'To Moon' as BTC Hits $68,000 Price
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Polkadot’s flagship sub0 conference is ground zero for ecosystem’s landmark overhaul
    Unite Partners with EigenDA to Revolutionize Infrastructure for Scaling Web3 Mobile Gaming
    BloFin Harnesses Fireblocks to Provide Industry-Leading Security for Cold Wallets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1.97 Million BTC Held by New Bitcoin Whales: Details
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 16
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin 'To Moon' as BTC Hits $68,000 Price
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD