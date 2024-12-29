Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    $182,000,000 in Ethereum (ETH): Genesis Whale Secures Profit

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    This whale secures enormous profit and almost done selling
    Sun, 29/12/2024 - 9:45
    $182,000,000 in Ethereum (ETH): Genesis Whale Secures Profit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The liquidation process for an Ethereum whale that first received 200,000 ETH from the Genesis Block in 2015 is coming to an end. In keeping with a trend of significant sales throughout the year, the whale sent 3,370 ETH (roughly $11.37 million) to Kraken today.

    Advertisement

    In 2024, 48,687 ETH ($171.78 million) were transferred to Kraken averaging $3,528 per ETH. At the moment the whale only has 7,594 ETH, which is worth between $25 million and $72 million. This action brings to light a pivotal period in Ethereum's development and market dynamics. Early holders' extensive selling activity frequently prompts worries about price suppression brought on by an increase in supply.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The fact that this whale is nearly finished selling though might lessen the short-term downward pressure on Ethereum's price. Ethereum has been moving through a consolidation phase on the price chart after its surge earlier this year. The price is currently trading close to $3,390, just above the crucial support levels that the 200 EMA at $3,006 and the 100 EMA at $3,219 provide.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin Explodes With 106% Growth in Volumes: Details
    Elon Musk on Big New Dogecoin Use Case: 'Maybe It's Time'
    XRP at $2.7? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Bullish View
    DOGE Price Skyrockets as 90 Million Dogecoin Traded in 48 Hours

    Related
    16 Trillion SHIB at Risk: Shiba Inu Struggles to Find Support Below Key Level
    Sat, 12/28/2024 - 16:00
    16 Trillion SHIB at Risk: Shiba Inu Struggles to Find Support Below Key Level
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Relative strength is indicated by prices remaining above these moving averages, which are important gauges of market sentiment. Although the whale's selling activity has resulted in sharp price drops right away, it is consistent with Ethereum's difficulty breaking higher. The market is now susceptible to bearish sentiment due to the lack of volume and momentum, particularly since it has not been able to retest the $4,000 resistance in recent weeks.

    The exhaustion of this whale's sell-off may serve as a stabilizing factor for Ethereum in the future, lowering the pressure on the open market to sell. Because breaking below the support levels of $3,219 and $3,000 could indicate a bearish shift, traders should monitor these levels. Regaining $3,528 — the whale's average selling price — could boost investor confidence on the plus side. Ethereum is currently in a precarious position, juggling the possibility of a breakout with additional consolidation as market sentiment and on-chain dynamics change.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 28, 2024 - 20:00
    US and Bitcoin Standard, Here's Big Catch, According to CryptoQuant CEO
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 28, 2024 - 16:00
    16 Trillion SHIB at Risk: Shiba Inu Struggles to Find Support Below Key Level
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Discover the AUSD (Agora) Listing on XT December 23rd, 2024
    FixedFloat Launches FixedFloatBot on Telegram to Simplify Crypto Trading
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $182,000,000 in Ethereum (ETH): Genesis Whale Secures Profit
    US and Bitcoin Standard, Here's Big Catch, According to CryptoQuant CEO
    16 Trillion SHIB at Risk: Shiba Inu Struggles to Find Support Below Key Level
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD