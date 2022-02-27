152.4 Million SHIB Burned In Past Seven Days: Details

Over the past week, more than 152.4 million SHIB tokens have been burned by various Shiba Inu teams, including businesses, and individuals

@shibburn tracker has reported that in the past week, the SHIB army has destroyed another substantial amount of Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency.

SHIB army burns another massive Shiba Inu lump

Shiba Inu enthusiasts keeps sending large amounts of their favorite meme cryptocurrency to dead wallets in order to reduce the initial circulating supply of one quadrillion coins and thus to push the SHIB price way up.

According to the recent tweet posted by the @shibburn Twitter account which accumulates all SHIB burn data from etherscan on its website, over the past seven days, SHIB enthusiasts have incinerated a combined 152,439,298 meme tokens inspired by the Shiba Inu dog breed. It took the community forty-six transactions to do that amount of SHIB.

That amount of crypto is worth $3,777.

On Saturday, U.Today reported that in the past four days, the SHIB community had burnt a total of 112.46 million tokens. Overall, 457,137,064 SHIB worth $11,273 have been so far destroyed by the SHIB burning business represented on Twitter by the @317_key account.

12.8 million SHIB gone in past 24 hours

The above mentioned @shibburn has also shared that in the past twenty-four hours, a total of 12,850,424 SHIB has been incinerated in nine transfers.

This sum in SHIB is the equivalent to approximately $320.

SHIB is back on the list of top whale holdings

WhaleStats data aggregator has announced more good news for Shiba Inu. Over the past twenty-four hours, SHIB has returned on the list of the top ten digital currencies owned by the biggest Ethereum whales.

According to the data on the WhaleStats website, SHIB is on the third spot, following FTX Token (FTT). The average amount of Shiba Inu held by the biggest 1,000 ETH investors totals 54,046,266,992. This comprises $1,295,522,185 and 15.02 percent of the whales’ portfolio.

As for FTT held by these whales, their stash of this token equals 17.65 percent worth a whopping $1,522,032,199.

Earlier, WhaleStats reported that another meme token – Floki Inu (FLOKI) – was on the list of the biggest crypto holdings of ETH whales.