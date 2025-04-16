150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Metric Surge: Whales Coming Back?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Although Shiba Inu may be having trouble on the price chart, a significant change in its on-chain behavior might indicate a possible recovery. A notable increase in important whale-related metrics could indicate that large holders are once again interested even though market performance has been weak.

Data from IntoTheBlock shows that SHIB's large holder inflow has increased by more than 120% over the last 30 days, with a nearly 26% increase in just seven days. This suggests that whales are actively building up SHIB in anticipation of a future price shift. Even though the outflow metric has increased by more than 150% over the same time frame, its seven-day change has remained unchanged, indicating that whales may be moving money between wallets or exchanges rather than leaving the market just yet. In terms of pricing, SHIB is still in a vulnerable position.

It is currently trading at about $0.00001159. It is having trouble gaining traction and is still below the 50 and 100 EMA trendlines, as well as the critical resistance at $0.00001270. Despite a noticeable increase in whale activity, the lack of a price recovery highlights the overall weakness of the market. The volume trend on the chart is declining, and significant moving averages have not been broken.

Hovering in the mid-40s, the RSI is still neutral and has not yet shown any bullish divergence. SHIB would be at risk of a free fall toward the psychological $0.00000900 level or lower if it fell below the $0.00001050 level, which would probably speed up the sell-off. The surge in interest in whales, though, might serve as a buffer. SHIB may find sufficient support to stabilize and possibly test $0.00001270 once more if buying pressure from large holders persists and results in increased volume and market interest.

Determining whether this whale activity is the start of an accumulation phase or just temporary positioning will depend on the results of the next few sessions. The ability of SHIB to hold above $0.00001050, a line that separates a slow recovery from further decline, whale activity and volume recovery should all be closely watched by traders in the near future.