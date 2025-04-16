Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Metric Surge: Whales Coming Back?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 11:27
    Shiba Inu surging in its key metrics as whales slowly comeback
    Advertisement
    150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Metric Surge: Whales Coming Back?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Although Shiba Inu may be having trouble on the price chart, a significant change in its on-chain behavior might indicate a possible recovery. A notable increase in important whale-related metrics could indicate that large holders are once again interested even though market performance has been weak

    Advertisement

    Data from IntoTheBlock shows that SHIB's large holder inflow has increased by more than 120% over the last 30 days, with a nearly 26% increase in just seven days. This suggests that whales are actively building up SHIB in anticipation of a future price shift. Even though the outflow metric has increased by more than 150% over the same time frame, its seven-day change has remained unchanged, indicating that whales may be moving money between wallets or exchanges rather than leaving the market just yet. In terms of pricing, SHIB is still in a vulnerable position.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    It is currently trading at about $0.00001159. It is having trouble gaining traction and is still below the 50 and 100 EMA trendlines, as well as the critical resistance at $0.00001270. Despite a noticeable increase in whale activity, the lack of a price recovery highlights the overall weakness of the market. The volume trend on the chart is declining, and significant moving averages have not been broken. 

    HOT Stories
    Enormous 131,000,000 XRP Shifted Anonymously, Here's Big Player Behind It
    'Sell All Your Bitcoin': Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Reveals 'Best Trade You Can Make'
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Revealed
    US Dollar Index (DXY) Crashes, Bitcoin Thrives, Solana (SOL) Undergoes Major Test, Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Critical Support

    Related
    Top Expert Breaks Silence of XRP ETF: 'Sooner Rather Than Later'
    Wed, 04/16/2025 - 10:08
    Top Expert Breaks Silence of XRP ETF: 'Sooner Rather Than Later'
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Hovering in the mid-40s, the RSI is still neutral and has not yet shown any bullish divergence. SHIB would be at risk of a free fall toward the psychological $0.00000900 level or lower if it fell below the $0.00001050 level, which would probably speed up the sell-off. The surge in interest in whales, though, might serve as a buffer. SHIB may find sufficient support to stabilize and possibly test $0.00001270 once more if buying pressure from large holders persists and results in increased volume and market interest.

    Determining whether this whale activity is the start of an accumulation phase or just temporary positioning will depend on the results of the next few sessions. The ability of SHIB to hold above $0.00001050, a line that separates a slow recovery from further decline, whale activity and volume recovery should all be closely watched by traders in the near future.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 16, 2025 - 11:09
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Makes Massive BTC Purchase on Binance
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 16, 2025 - 10:08
    Top Expert Breaks Silence of XRP ETF: 'Sooner Rather Than Later'
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Metric Surge: Whales Coming Back?
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Makes Massive BTC Purchase on Binance
    Top Expert Breaks Silence of XRP ETF: 'Sooner Rather Than Later'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD