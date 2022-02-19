143.1 Million Shiba Inu Tokens Burned in Past 3 Days: Report

News
Sat, 02/19/2022 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
A recent report says that in the last three days more than 143 million SHIB tokens have been locked in unspendable addresses and thus removed from the circulating supply
143.1 Million Shiba Inu Tokens Burned in Past 3 Days: Report
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As reported by the @Shibburn page on Twitter, in the past three days, various members of the Shiba Inu community have burned over 143.1 million of these canine coins.

The biggest sum in SHIB that was shifted to a dead wallet in a single transfer totaled 111,111,111 coins and it took place three days ago.

Related
DOGE, SHIB, ADA, DOT, LINK Held by Largest BSC Wallets as Top Investments

The Shibburn website shares data on various teams burning SHIB available on Etherscan and puts it in one place. It shows that the most recent SHIB burns took place seven and four hours ago. Both times 1,882,892 tokens were locked in an unspendable wallet.

So far, according to the data published on the website, 410,303,115,608,069 SHIB has been destroyed from the initial supply of one quadrillion tokens. 41,017,938,837,733 SHIB are staked at the moment.

shibburn_676burnmemes_00
Source: shibburn

Related
Elon Musk Hints DOGE May Be Used as Payment at Tesla Charging Stations in the Future

As covered by U.Today on Friday, so far in February, two businesses that have committed to burn SHIB tokens have destroyed a comprised 887 million Shiba Inu has been burned so far this month – Bigger Entertainment and Travis Johnson's SHIB burn games.

#SHIB #token burn
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Adds Bitcoin MVRV Indicator Inventor
02/19/2022 - 15:53
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Adds Bitcoin MVRV Indicator Inventor
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ethereum Reached 11-Digit Revenue Twice as Fast as Amazon: Data
02/19/2022 - 15:41
Ethereum Reached 11-Digit Revenue Twice as Fast as Amazon: Data
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano Successfully Implements Major Update, Finder Shares Crazy ADA Price Prediction
02/19/2022 - 15:19
Cardano Successfully Implements Major Update, Finder Shares Crazy ADA Price Prediction
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov