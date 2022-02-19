DOGE, SHIB, ADA, DOT, LINK Held by Largest BSC Wallets as Top Investments

In a recent tweet, the @WhaleStatsBSC Twitter handle has stated the 1,000 richest whales on the BNB Chain (formerly known as Binance Smart Chain, BSC), are holding top meme digital currencies Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as their top investments, along with a few other top 20 digital currencies.
DOGE, ADA, SHIB, LINK and DOT favored by biggest BSC investors
The list of the assets favored by the owners of largest 1,000 wallets on BSC includes Dogecoin, SHIB, MATIC, ADA, LINK and DOT, apart from smaller altcoins.
According to the tweet, MATIC is on the first spot here, the whales hold $72,415,106 worth of this currency. DOGE comes second with $46,070,284 worth of it held by these investors.
It is followed by Polkadot and its $39,212,310 fiat equivalent.
The second largest canine crypto by market capitalization Shiba Inu is on spot seven with a total of $26,252,727 invested in it.
Cardano’s native coin ADA is on the tenth place followed by LINK. The BSC whales hold $11,815,034 in ADA and $10,041,167 in Chainlink, as per the tweet.
🐋🐋 The top 1000 #BSC richlist are hodling— WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) February 18, 2022
$72,415,106 $MATIC
$46,070,284 $DOGE
$39,212,310 $DOT
$35,341,592 $TRIAS
$33,600,747 #SAFEMOON
$32,165,042 $CHMB
$26,252,727 $SHIB
$22,607,357 $RACA
$19,518,940 $CAKE
$11,815,034 $ADA
$10,041,167 $LINK
Source: https://t.co/aIbq68Nw55 pic.twitter.com/qXFdd9lUdO
💎👏 JUST IN: $DOGE @Dogecoin now on top 10 holdings by 1000 biggest #BSC whale wallets— WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) February 19, 2022
Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/Uc1nehVFyZ@elonmusk + #Dogecoin 🐶 + #whales 🐳🐳 = 😉 pic.twitter.com/zNaPKjc5hc
ETH and BTC vanish from this list as prices fall
Compared to the same data five days ago, the list has changed and BSC whales now seem less excited about Bitcoin and Ethereum – on February 15, the first two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap were at the top of this list of assets most valued by the biggest whales BSC whales.
At the moment, both Bitcoin and Ethereum are in decline, along with other digital currencies. BTC is trading below the $40,000 level and Ethereum is changing hands in the $3,700 zone.