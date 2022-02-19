DOGE, SHIB, ADA, DOT, LINK Held by Largest BSC Wallets as Top Investments

Doge, SHIB, ADA, LINK, Polkadot and other top-20 crypto assets are considered top investments by owners of some of the major BSC whales, recently issued data says

In a recent tweet, the @WhaleStatsBSC Twitter handle has stated the 1,000 richest whales on the BNB Chain (formerly known as Binance Smart Chain, BSC), are holding top meme digital currencies Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as their top investments, along with a few other top 20 digital currencies.

DOGE, ADA, SHIB, LINK and DOT favored by biggest BSC investors

The list of the assets favored by the owners of largest 1,000 wallets on BSC includes Dogecoin, SHIB, MATIC, ADA, LINK and DOT, apart from smaller altcoins.

According to the tweet, MATIC is on the first spot here, the whales hold $72,415,106 worth of this currency. DOGE comes second with $46,070,284 worth of it held by these investors.

It is followed by Polkadot and its $39,212,310 fiat equivalent.

The second largest canine crypto by market capitalization Shiba Inu is on spot seven with a total of $26,252,727 invested in it.

Cardano’s native coin ADA is on the tenth place followed by LINK. The BSC whales hold $11,815,034 in ADA and $10,041,167 in Chainlink, as per the tweet.

ETH and BTC vanish from this list as prices fall

Compared to the same data five days ago, the list has changed and BSC whales now seem less excited about Bitcoin and Ethereum – on February 15, the first two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap were at the top of this list of assets most valued by the biggest whales BSC whales.

At the moment, both Bitcoin and Ethereum are in decline, along with other digital currencies. BTC is trading below the $40,000 level and Ethereum is changing hands in the $3,700 zone.