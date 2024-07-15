Advertisement
    $40 Million Ethereum Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Massive $40 million Ethereum transfer sparks speculation of colossal sell-off on Kraken
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 15:39
    $40 Million Ethereum Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange
    This afternoon, an unknown large entity transferred 12,000 ETH worth around $40 million to a major U.S.-based exchange, Kraken. 

    According to on-chain data from Arkham Intelligence, the anonymous whale, as large investors are often referred to in the crypto space, previously deposited the same amount from address "0x370." The latter is considered to be a sender address with links to many other addresses, including Kraken's hot wallet.

    Now the whale has deposited this amount of Ethereum back into Kraken. Whether they are preparing to sell it or not is an open question. Such transfers are often seen as a bearish event - when a large entity deposits a lot of coins to an exchange in order to sell them. 

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    While this may not be the case here, it could sour sentiment or even prompt smaller players to unload their ETH holdings in order to hedge their bets.

    Ethereum: Price and ETF

    Amid this activity, the crypto community is eagerly awaiting news of Ethereum ETF approvals, anticipated this week. 

    Despite expectations that July 4 will mark a crucial deadline, no announcement has yet been made, which might have influenced the whale's decision to move their assets.

    Article image
    ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Currently, Ethereum's price is rising, up 3.4% to $3,357 per ETH. However, strong resistance remains above this level, complicating further upward movement. The recent price surge of over 10.5% last week may have created an opportune moment for the whale to sell, particularly as Ethereum approaches this critical price point.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

