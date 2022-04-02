$1.4 Million in AAVE, 58 Billion SHIB Grabbed By This Whale After Buying 175 Billion Shiba Inu

This whale continues buying SHIB and has also added 5,465 AAVE after acquiring 175 billion Shiba Inu

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

WhaleStats on-chain data company that tracks the largest 100 wallets on various blockchains, including Ethereum, MATIC and BNB Chain, has tweeted that owner of the “Bombur” (called after a dwarf character in the iconic Tolkien novel “The Hobbit”) has acquired $1.5 million in SHIB and almost the same worth of AAVE.

After acquiring a staggering 175 billion Shiba Inu tokens a day earlier, whale “Bombur” has bought more SHIB – 58,505,930,053 tokens and 5,465 (the equivalent of $1,408,419).

At the time of writing, however, the whale does not hold any SHIB or AAVE. The 18-ranked wallet contains $1,852,886,780 in Ethereum and ETH-based crypto tokens. The biggest share of the portfolio is comprised of tokens related to McDonald’s (22.92 percent), ADIDAS (18.22 percent) and Pornhub (7.12 percent).

Unlike hodlers, traders and whales often speculate on trendy tokens, such as SHIB, AAVE, FTT, etc, buying them at low prices and then selling when the price goes higher.