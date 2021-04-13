131 Million XRP Moved by Coinbase and Huobi, While XRP Surges 23%

News
Tue, 04/13/2021 - 08:03
article image
Yuri Molchan
Several major crypto exchanges have shifted 131.2 million XRP while the coin has surged over 23 percent in the past twenty-four hours
131 Million XRP Moved by Coinbase and Huobi, While XRP Surges 23%
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto tracking bot Whale Alert has reported that, in the past 20 hours, several top-tier crypto exchanges and a few small ones have together transferred an astounding 131.2 million XRP tokens.

Meanwhile, the fourth largest (once again) cryptocurrency, XRP, has spiked more than 23 percent in the past 24 hours and is now sitting at $1.64.

7184_0
Image via CoinMarketCap

Exchanges transfer $215,569,309 worth of XRP

According to Whale Alert, Coinbase, Huobi, Bittrex, Binance and Kraken, along with smaller exchanges, have shifted 131.2 million XRP. In fiat, that represents $215.6 million.

Bittrex has internally moved 10,500,000 coins. The largest lump was shifted by Coinbase: 62 million XRP.

7184_2
Image via Twitter

The aforementioned platforms suspended XRP trading in January of this year: Coinbase, Bittrex and Binance.US. However, Coinbase and Binance.US have continued moving large amounts of XRP since then.

Coinbase has also allowed its customers to store and withdraw their XRP seamlessly as before. Now, the #relistXRP campaign is gaining traction on Crypto Twitter as Ripple has been scoring major legal victories against the SEC in court and the coin has been spiking.

At press time, it is trading at $1.64, having risen over 23 percent since Monday.

Related
Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen File Motions to Dismiss SEC Lawsuit

Ripple's recent legal victories against SEC and Tetragon

As reported by U.Today on Monday, the two defendants in the SEC case against RippleBrad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsenhave filed motions to dismiss the regulator's lawsuit against them.

The court accepted the motion and ruled that the SEC has to submit documentation to respond before May 14.

Besides, Ripple's major investor, Tetragon, has lost the case against Ripplein which it intended to redeem its $200 million investment based on the SEC legal complaint against Ripple Labs and its two aforementioned leaders.

Now, the company must pay Ripple $3.4 million in legal fees.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer #Cryptocurrency Regulation #Coinbase News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ripple Helps Transfer 110.3 Million XRP, Some of It Goes to Binance and Bitso
News
04/08/2021 - 08:01

Ripple Helps Transfer 110.3 Million XRP, Some of It Goes to Binance and Bitso
Yuri Molchan
article image Ripple’s Partnership with Novatti Goes Live
News
04/09/2021 - 05:38

Ripple’s Partnership with Novatti Goes Live
Alex Dovbnya
article image Possible Reasons of Why Ethereum Has Hit New All-Time High of $2,200
News
04/10/2021 - 08:01

Possible Reasons of Why Ethereum Has Hit New All-Time High of $2,200
Yuri Molchan
thecryptobuds