127 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Binance Crypto Giants

Recently published data has it that Ripple and Binance giants along with a smaller exchange transferred almost $72 million between each other

According to the popular Whale Alert crypto tracker, in the past twenty-four hours, blockchain behemoths Ripple and Binance have wired 127.3 million XRP tokens.

This represents $71,858,922 in traditional fiat.

127.3 million XRP moved by Ripple and Binance

Whale Alert team spreads the word that an astounding amount of XRP has been moved by key players of the cryptocurrency market, including the San-Francisco-based Ripple decacorn.

The SEC battered company has wired 39.1 million XRP tokens to Binance. The largest crypto trader by volume then moved these funds further.

The same amount of XRP was shifted internally between wallets of Ripple.

Earlier, U.Today reported about large sums of XRP sent from Ripple to Binance in order to support the coin’s liquidity. Binance also from time to time sends XRP back to Ripple.

Image via Twitter

Ripple scores several small goals into the gate of the SEC

As covered by U.Today earlier this week and last week, Ripple has made some progress in defending its interests in the legal battle against the US securities regulator started in late December 2020.

The first is that the federal court has agreed to conduct a telephonic discovery conference regarding Ripple’s request that the SEC be compelled to produce the documentation regarding the non-security status of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The event will take place on April 6.

The second step forward is that the XRP community is now legally allowed to file a motion to intervene in the lawsuit.

Curiously, that Jay Clayton, the former head of the SEC, who initiated the legal action against the company has now joined One River Asset Management fund that deals with cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ether in particular.