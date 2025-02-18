Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Liquidations Hit $279 Million, SOL, XRP and DOGE in Spotlight

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 18/02/2025 - 13:30
    Advertisement
    Crypto Liquidations Hit $279 Million, SOL, XRP and DOGE in Spotlight
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A total of $279 million in liquidations has hit the broader cryptocurrency market. Data from CoinGlass shows that top altcoins suffered more liquidation in the last 24 hours from long-position traders.

    Advertisement

    Crypto liquidations: Altcoins outlook

    Notably, three altcoins, namely Solana (SOL), XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE), have experienced significant liquidation from investors.

    Solana, which recorded a total liquidation of $37.11 million, saw $31.01 million wiped out from long-position traders. Traders who bet on short SOL only shed about one-sixth, or $6.10 million, of the total liquidation.

    Related
    XRP Price Takes U-Turn, What's Going On?
    Tue, 02/18/2025 - 08:27
    XRP Price Takes U-Turn, What's Going On?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    XRP suffered the same liquidation imbalance, with long positions erasing about four times the amount wiped out by short-position traders. With XRP’s total liquidation at $10.71 million, traders who bet long on the token lost $8.36 million. As for short position traders, their liquidation stood at $2.35 million.

    Dog-themed meme coin DOGE followed a similar liquidation trend as SOL. Long position traders erased one-sixth of the total liquidation of $8.51 million. This amounts to $6.94 million, while traders who bet short on DOGE cleared $1.57 million.

    Interestingly, in the last 24 hours, all three assets have experienced a decline in their price action on the broader crypto market. This served as the basis for the drawdown.

    Meanwhile, the hype about exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for XRP and Solana has not supported price stability in the short term.

    Bitcoin resistance fuels market uncertainty

    Over 85% of these liquidations occurred on four crypto exchanges: Binance, Bybit, OKX and Gate.io.

    Binance registered the highest with 38.67%, or $104.03 million. Bybit, OKX and Gate.io recorded 18.66%, 18.43% and 11.61%, respectively. In monetary terms, this translates to $50.18 million, $49.59 million and $31.24 million, respectively.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Down 6% in Hours, What Indicator Suggests
    Mon, 02/17/2025 - 15:31
    Solana (SOL) Down 6% in Hours, What Indicator Suggests
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Experts note that these altcoins suffered such severe liquidation due to persisting price resistance on Bitcoin. Notably, since Feb. 3, when Bitcoin’s price dipped below the $100,000 level, it has not breached the psychological mark.

    As reported by U.Today, some Bitcoin key indicators signal the coin could crash to as low as $80,000.

    #Crypto Liquidations #Solana

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 18, 2025 - 13:05
    Cardano Founder Predicts 'New Next Thing' in Crypto
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 18, 2025 - 11:53
    'Bitcoin Doesn't Fix Anything,' Says Schiff Amid Fort Knox Debate
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Liquidations Hit $279 Million, SOL, XRP and DOGE in Spotlight
    Cardano Founder Predicts 'New Next Thing' in Crypto
    'Bitcoin Doesn't Fix Anything,' Says Schiff Amid Fort Knox Debate
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD