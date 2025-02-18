Crypto Liquidations Hit $279 Million, SOL, XRP and DOGE in Spotlight

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A total of $279 million in liquidations has hit the broader cryptocurrency market. Data from CoinGlass shows that top altcoins suffered more liquidation in the last 24 hours from long-position traders.

Crypto liquidations: Altcoins outlook

Notably, three altcoins, namely Solana (SOL), XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE), have experienced significant liquidation from investors.

Solana, which recorded a total liquidation of $37.11 million, saw $31.01 million wiped out from long-position traders. Traders who bet on short SOL only shed about one-sixth, or $6.10 million, of the total liquidation.

XRP suffered the same liquidation imbalance, with long positions erasing about four times the amount wiped out by short-position traders. With XRP’s total liquidation at $10.71 million, traders who bet long on the token lost $8.36 million. As for short position traders, their liquidation stood at $2.35 million.

Dog-themed meme coin DOGE followed a similar liquidation trend as SOL. Long position traders erased one-sixth of the total liquidation of $8.51 million. This amounts to $6.94 million, while traders who bet short on DOGE cleared $1.57 million.

Interestingly, in the last 24 hours, all three assets have experienced a decline in their price action on the broader crypto market. This served as the basis for the drawdown.

Meanwhile, the hype about exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for XRP and Solana has not supported price stability in the short term.

Bitcoin resistance fuels market uncertainty

Over 85% of these liquidations occurred on four crypto exchanges: Binance, Bybit, OKX and Gate.io.

Binance registered the highest with 38.67%, or $104.03 million. Bybit, OKX and Gate.io recorded 18.66%, 18.43% and 11.61%, respectively. In monetary terms, this translates to $50.18 million, $49.59 million and $31.24 million, respectively.

Experts note that these altcoins suffered such severe liquidation due to persisting price resistance on Bitcoin. Notably, since Feb. 3, when Bitcoin’s price dipped below the $100,000 level, it has not breached the psychological mark.

As reported by U.Today, some Bitcoin key indicators signal the coin could crash to as low as $80,000.