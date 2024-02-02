Advertisement
$1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Advocate Samson Mow Sends Crucial Message to Community

Godfrey Benjamin
Samson Mow sets standards for change proposals on Bitcoin (BTC)
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 9:46
The Bitcoin (BTC) community of developers is getting a new standard for making proposals to the network from iconic proponent Samson Mow. Taking to his official X account, Mow declared that the time for "campaigning" for changes to the Bitcoin protocol is over as the coin must keep up with its growing fame.

According to Samson Mow, Bitcoin is becoming the world's new reserve asset; as such, "there must be a higher standard for any proposed changes. Value to the protocol must be first demonstrated with functioning prototypes bearing commercial use."

The design of Bitcoin and the disappearance of Satoshi Nakamoto made it quite difficult for BTC to operate like most blockchain networks with a central leader to look up to. The Bitcoin network has a host of developers all working independently to bring changes to the network. In Samson Mow’s opinion, proposals need to be more thoughtful and useful for the general public to make a significant impact.

In follow-up posts, Samson Mow highlighted how many people dismiss any second-order impacts of new changes to the protocol overall. With Bitcoin gaining the right visibility and traction, Samson Mow’s assertions hinge on more stability overall.

Samson Mow and Bitcoin legacy

As a major proponent of Bitcoin, Samson Mow is positive the digital currency will hit the $1 million price mark in the near future, hence, the need to preserve its technology that originally made it attractive.

Samson Mow now remains a major proponent of the Bitcoin legacy, but he is not alone in this regard as core developer Luke Dashjr revealed last year that the now popularized BRC-20 Inscriptions are detrimental to the original designs of the network and need to be eradicated.

With the newly approved and launched spot BTC ETF products in the United States, a new era has begun, and all efforts are being directed toward making the protocol the star of the crypto world.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

