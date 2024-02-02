$1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Advocate Samson Mow Sends Crucial Message to Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Bitcoin (BTC) community of developers is getting a new standard for making proposals to the network from iconic proponent Samson Mow. Taking to his official X account, Mow declared that the time for "campaigning" for changes to the Bitcoin protocol is over as the coin must keep up with its growing fame.

Advertisement

According to Samson Mow, Bitcoin is becoming the world's new reserve asset; as such, "there must be a higher standard for any proposed changes. Value to the protocol must be first demonstrated with functioning prototypes bearing commercial use."

The design of Bitcoin and the disappearance of Satoshi Nakamoto made it quite difficult for BTC to operate like most blockchain networks with a central leader to look up to. The Bitcoin network has a host of developers all working independently to bring changes to the network. In Samson Mow’s opinion, proposals need to be more thoughtful and useful for the general public to make a significant impact.

The time for "campaigning" for changes to #Bitcoin is over. With Bitcoin becoming the new reserve asset for the world, there must be a higher standard for any proposed changes. Value to the protocol must be first demonstrated with functioning prototypes bearing commercial use. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) February 1, 2024

In follow-up posts, Samson Mow highlighted how many people dismiss any second-order impacts of new changes to the protocol overall. With Bitcoin gaining the right visibility and traction, Samson Mow’s assertions hinge on more stability overall.

Samson Mow and Bitcoin legacy

As a major proponent of Bitcoin, Samson Mow is positive the digital currency will hit the $1 million price mark in the near future, hence, the need to preserve its technology that originally made it attractive.

Samson Mow now remains a major proponent of the Bitcoin legacy, but he is not alone in this regard as core developer Luke Dashjr revealed last year that the now popularized BRC-20 Inscriptions are detrimental to the original designs of the network and need to be eradicated.

With the newly approved and launched spot BTC ETF products in the United States, a new era has begun, and all efforts are being directed toward making the protocol the star of the crypto world.