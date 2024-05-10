1 Billion XRP Grants: Ripple Celebrates Evolution of XRPL Community Support

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In March 2022, Ripple announced it would commit one billion XRP to accelerate development and new use cases on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The fund will be an extension of the XRPL Grants program and will advance Ripple’s shared vision with the developer community.

Since its inception in 2021, the XRPL Grants Program has catalyzed creativity and technological innovation. With more than 140 projects funded across 28 countries, the program has touched various domains, including sustainability, financial solutions, digital identity platforms and game-fi. Each grant, reaching up to $200,000, has not only provided financial backing but also a vote of confidence to grantees.

Now, over two years after Ripple pledged one billion XRP to XRPL community growth, the company celebrates innovation and projects driven by the XRP Ledger community as developers and entrepreneurs worldwide constantly push the boundaries of what is possible.

This is as Ripple’s key community and developer growth initiatives, including the XRPL Grants Program, XRPL Accelerator and XRPL Hackathons, continue to provide resources and support to projects that bring utility, traction and meaningful activity to XRPL.

In the days ahead, Ripple says additional updates to these programs are coming to bring more clarity and transparency around the funding criteria, ensuring that applicants know what to anticipate during the process and who to contact with questions.

Other avenues of community support include XRPL Commons Aquarium Residency and the Creator Fund which served as a catalyst for new projects and partnerships like Balmain and Ducati on the XRP Ledger.

Important timelines ahead

Launched in June 2023, the XRPL Accelerator program is designed to assist entrepreneurs in building on XRPL and scaling their initiatives into thriving enterprises.

This year 2024, the XRPL Accelerator program will offer two tracks: The Launch Program tailored for early-stage projects while the Scale Program is designed for startups that already have considerable traction and market validation. The next cohort of the Scale Program is scheduled to begin in August 2024, with applications opening soon.

The next XRPL Hackathon, in collaboration with EasyA Labs, will take place on June 9 in Amsterdam, leading up to the 2024 XRP Ledger APEX. Following that, the second XRPL hackathon will be held on June 28 and 30, in collaboration with SwissHacks.