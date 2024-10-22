0G Foundation Starts First AI Alignment Node Sale: Details

Advertisement

The first-ever round of the AI Alignment Node Sale by 0G Foundation kicks off on Nov. 11. AI and DePIN enthusiasts will be able to contribute to the decentralization of 0G and earn periodic rewards for their commitment. 0G Foundation highlights that the product will be suitable for both Web2 and Web3 use cases.

0G AI Alignment Node Sale welcomes investors: Details

According to the official statement shared by 0G Foundation, an organization tasked with developing the first-ever AI-powered operating system, its pioneering node sale is set to happen on Nov. 11, 2024. Node operators will be able to earn up to 15% of the total 0G ecosystem's token supply over the next three years.

Meet the 0G Foundation: A dedicated organization pushing the boundaries of decentralized AI as a public good 🌍🤖



By operating AI Alignment Nodes, participants will help ensure the correct behavior of data storage, DA and model serving nodes, safeguarding the integrity of the data and AI systems running on the 0G network.

Additional rewards will be distributed from the broader 0G ecosystem, reinforcing the importance of maintaining a secure and decentralized AI platform.

Michael Heinrich, CEO of ZeroGravity Labs, stressed the importance of the node sale for his product and global AI disruption as a whole:

Our goal is to empower a decentralised community, and this node sale is a crucial step toward making that vision a reality—It’s not just for investors or partners, it's for those who want to help build a more transparent AI infrastructure.

The Whitelist Node Sale kicks off on Nov. 11, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. UTC. It will only be available for whitelisted accounts. Meanwhile, the Public Node Sale round will be opened on Nov. 13 at 12:00 p.m. UTC for all users from eligible jurisdictions.

Participation starts at just 0.05 Ethers

The 0G node sale is an opportunity for the community to purchase nodes and become part of the decentralized AI operating system.

With a wide range of tiers (32 unique tiers) and affordable pricing, which only starts from 0.05 ETH ($133 as of press time), the sale ensures inclusive and democratic participation for all potential attendees.

By joining the ecosystem of nodes for 0G Foundation, individuals can help shape the future of AI and benefit from the long-term value and engagement that comes with being an active owner and contributor.