ZkSync Now Has Its Own DOGE: Details

Dog-themed meme coins are coming to zkSync, which is arguably the most advanced L2 on Ethereum (ETH) so far. Here's who is leading in the dog-coin race on the first zkEVM-based blockchain right now.

What do we know about Dogecoin (DOGE) on zkSync?

Yesterday, on March 24, 2023, zkSync Era, a novel L2 network on Ethereum (ETH), was launched in the public alpha mainnet. As such, crypto enthusiasts are now able to experiment with its instruments. Meme coins are among the first tokens minted on the new blockchain by anonymous creators.

The most trending one is called zkDoge to pay homage to Dogecoin (DOGE), the first meme cryptocurrency and the largest one in terms of market capitalization. The token is already listed by zkSync-based decentralized exchange Mute. Its clones have already been revealed on Arbitrum (ARB) and Ethereum (ETH): ZKDOGE/WETH pools are activated on Uniswap (UNI) and SushiSwap (SUSHI).

While zkDoge had its website registered in the U.S. back in November 2022, we don't know much about the token. As of today, its supply is capped at 10 billion tokens; no buy/sell taxes are imposed.

As per their website, the creators don't plan to order a third-party audit for its contract. Also, they ask crypto enthusiasts to contact them via a free email service that is not associated with their domain name. Listings on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap are the only milestones the project is focused on after its "full-fledged" launch.

ZKDOGE is changing hands at 0.073498 Wrapped Ethers (WETH) or about $129 per token. The net size of ZKDOGE/WETH equals $86,000, as per DEXTools data.

ZkSync launches Era mainnet alpha, no airdrop plans

Fans of meme coins started immediately promoting other zkSync-based copycats of popular dog-themed assets: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Kishu Inu (KISHU) and others.

As covered by U.Today previously, yesterday, on March 24, 2023, the Matter Labs team announced the public release of zkSync Era (formerly zkSync 2.0) in alpha mainnet. The network is now available for everyone, but developers reserve the right to track and alter some of its parameters until the network is live in the mainnet.

ZkSync has a number of advantages in the L2s race: it supports account abstraction (AA) from the very beginning, boasts a powerful LLVM compiler and data compression module. It is also the only viable zkEVM network right now.

The team disclosed no plans for airdropping the governance coin for zkSync. As such, all announcements of ZKS airdrops are scams and should be ignored.