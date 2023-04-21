Ziliqa (ZIL) Price Shows Uptick as Latest Protocol Milestones Unveiled: Details

Fri, 04/21/2023 - 08:06
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Ziliqa has good total address and higher transaction count in show of network growth
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Ziliqa (ZIL) has joined the few altcoins with green upticks on the market today despite the fall of Bitcoin (BTC) and other top digital currencies. Ziliqa's impressive outlook stems from the revelation of its network performance based on a stat shared by Twitter user @inna_everstake.

Based on the stat shared, Ziliqa now has as much as 4,582,116 addresses hosted on the network as of April 20. This figure is mind-blowing considering the fact that Ziliqa contests with the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and other smart contract enabled protocols in today's Web 3.0 ecosystem.

The address counts are not just about the numbers as they are known to be to involved in active transactions. The details shared show that total transactions conducted on the Ziliqa network have topped 49.93 million, with more than 5.5 billion ZIL tokens staked to date.

The overall importance and growth ticks of the Ziliqa protocol are embodied in the growing influx of new developers on the network. By continuously innovating to make its platform easy to build on, Ziliqa has continued to attract some of Web 3.0's best developers and innovators across the board.

Related
Ziliqa (ZIL) Soars 49%, Here's What Protocol Is Doing Differently

Ziliqa price action

Ziliqa is not an obscure protocol, and its price action remains one of the most intriguing in the industry at the moment. With the tough hit it scored during the crypto winter, ZIL is now down by more than 87% from its all-time high (ATH) price of $0.2563 attained about two years ago.

At the time of writing, Ziliqa is changing hands at $0.03189, up by more than 3%, according to data from CoinMarketCap. With the uptick and the strong ecosystem metrics shared, ZIL HODLers may be more energized to want to go all out on the token and, thus, help sustain the bullish uptick in the near term.

article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

