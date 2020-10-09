Yearn.Finance (YFI) Founder Denies Abandoning Project

News
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 18:56
Alex Dovbnya
Developer Andre Cronje denies a false report about him quitting Yearn.Finance
Yearn.Finance (YFI) Founder Denies Abandoning Project
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Yearn.Finance founder Andre Cronje is not quitting DeFi, according to his Oct. 9 tweet:

“Still here. Still building. Nothing has changed. Anyone that says otherwise f*ck off. I'm just done tweeting and being on social media.”

His statement came just minutes after cryptocurrency outlet Coindesk published an article about Cronje allegedly abandoning Yearn.Finance because his incomplete protocol Eminence got exploited by a hacker in late September.        

Cronje’s abrupt rebuttal has raised many eyebrows within the cryptocurrency industry, with Messari’s researcher Eric Turner calling YFI a “major psyop.”
 

#YFI News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Tyler Winklevoss Describes $1.8 Bln Stimulus Proposal as Ad Campaign for Bitcoin Tyler Winklevoss Describes $1.8 Bln Stimulus Proposal as Ad Campaign for Bitcoin
News
35 minutes ago

Tyler Winklevoss Describes $1.8 Bln Stimulus Proposal as Ad Campaign for Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya
Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer
News
1 day ago

Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer
Alex Dovbnya
New York Times Reporter Explains the Danger of Coinbase's Push Against Wokeness New York Times Reporter Explains the Danger of Coinbase's Push Against Wokeness
News
5 hours ago

New York Times Reporter Explains the Danger of Coinbase's Push Against Wokeness
Alex Dovbnya