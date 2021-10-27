lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

XRP's Increased Network Activity Not Yet Followed By Price, Here's Why It Might Be Bullish

News
Wed, 10/27/2021 - 08:32
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ripple investors might face increased volatility according to this on-chain metric
XRP's Increased Network Activity Not Yet Followed By Price, Here's Why It Might Be Bullish
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

With Ripple remaining in consolidation for the past two weeks, Santiment has provided on-chain data that shows a significant divergence between price action and network activity, which is usually considered a volatility signal.

woj
woj

The network activity indicators are usually strongly correlated with the price of an asset. With the rapid increase of the asset's value, traders and investors tend to move their funds more for various reasons, including selling on exchanges, payments or redistribution.

The same rule applies to XRP. On the Network Activity/Price chart, we can clearly witness the movement order between the two metrics. The higher the network activity is, the greater the chance of volatile movements on the trading pair.

Santiment Chart
Source: Santiment

While the metrics might be useful in determining whether the market is going to face a volatility increase or not, it cannot be considered a directional indicator since it does not signal whether an asset will move in one or another direction.

Ripple is currently going through a wide array of events that may or may not affect its price positively or negatively. Since the SEC's actions against the company, the value of the coin has tripled, a positive sign for both the Ripple community and the crypto community in general.

Related
SHIB Beats ATHs It Just Set as Robinhood Petition Gains Over 326,000 Signatures

At press time, XRP is trading at $1 with continuous consolidation in the $1-$1.20 range. Network activity currently sits at an average of 52,000 active addresses.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Tezos Blockchain to Support Behance's NFT-Centric Program
10/27/2021 - 14:04
Tezos Blockchain to Support Behance's NFT-Centric Program
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Here’s Why Ethereum Likely to Hit $5,000: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
10/27/2021 - 13:24
Here’s Why Ethereum Likely to Hit $5,000: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Drops Launches NFT Lending Platform: Details
10/27/2021 - 13:00
Drops Launches NFT Lending Platform: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov