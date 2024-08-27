    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Under Pressure Despite Massive Inflows of BlackRock ETF

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has attracted massive inflows, but Bitcoin remains under bearish pressure
    Tue, 27/08/2024 - 5:52
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Under Pressure Despite Massive Inflows of BlackRock ETF
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Monday, BlackRock's record-breaking iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) managed to attract an eye-popping $224 million worth of inflows. 

    Advertisement

    The net flows for Aug. 26 stand for $202 million. Apart from BlackRock's IBIT, Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) and WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) are in the green with $5.5 million and $5.1 million worth of inflows, respectively.   

    Related
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Hits Another Historic Milestone
    Sat, 08/17/2024 - 14:11
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Hits Another Historic Milestone
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Under Pressure Despite Massive Inflows of BlackRock ETF
    Mind-Blowing 20% Tron (TRX) Rally: Is It New Ethereum? Solana (SOL) Performs Solid Breakthrough, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Failed: What Happened?
    Most Important Day for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Has Arrived
    TON-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Listed on Major US Exchange

    Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO),  Coinshares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund ETF (BRRR) as well as Grayscale's products recorded zero net flows on Monday.  

    In the meantime, Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) recorded substantial outflows of $16.6 million. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and VanEck Bitcoin ETF (HODL) are also in the red with $8.3 million and $7.2 million respectively. 

    Bitcoin remains under bearish pressure 

    Despite the substantial inflows recorded by BlackRock, the price of Bitcoin remains under bearish pressure. According to CoinGecko data, it is currently changing hands at $63,191, down 1.3% over the past 24 hours. 

    As noted by cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment, the Bitcoin price dip caused a 7.5% plunge in open interest. For comparison, major altcoins have recorded insignificant drops in open interest. 

    The term "open interest" refers to the total value of all outstanding derivatives contracts. 

    According to Santiment, the sudden drop in open interest might indicate that traders have started gravitating toward altcoins.

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin dominance is now approaching yet another multi-year high. 

    #Bitcoin News #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 27, 2024 - 0:30
    Mind-Blowing 20% Tron (TRX) Rally: Is It New Ethereum? Solana (SOL) Performs Solid Breakthrough, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Failed: What Happened?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 26, 2024 - 19:48
    Most Important Day for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Has Arrived
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RCO Finance (RCOF) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in August as Tron (TRX), Ethereum (ETH) Target Local Highs
    LBank Captivates Coinfest Asia 2024 Attendees with Exclusive Merchandise and Engagement
    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Under Pressure Despite Massive Inflows of BlackRock ETF
    Mind-Blowing 20% Tron (TRX) Rally: Is It New Ethereum? Solana (SOL) Performs Solid Breakthrough, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Failed: What Happened?
    Most Important Day for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Has Arrived
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD