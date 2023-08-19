XRPL NFT Creators Have Their Rights Protected, Here's Why

Sat, 08/19/2023 - 14:43
article image
Vladislav Sopov
As Marc Cuban slams OpenSea for adopting wrong royalties model, Ripple's vice president highlights XRP Ledger's strong point
XRPL NFT Creators Have Their Rights Protected, Here's Why
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

OpenSea, a multi-blockchain non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace on EVM networks, is losing its dominance in the digital collectibles segment. Here's the key problem with OpenSea according to its most influential investor — and why it will never be an issue for XRPL-centric digital creators.

With XRP Ledger, NFT minters' rights are protected, VP Yoshikawa says

On XRP Ledger, automatic royalties for creators are hard-coded into the on-chain design of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Here's why their revenues do not depend on the tokenomics of marketplaces they are selling their content on. This statement was made by Emi Yoshikawa, Ripple's VP of strategy and operations.

As such, XRP Ledger offers an unparalleled level of creators' rights protection. This, in turn, leads to a more fair, decentralized and democratic revenue sharing model in the NFTs sphere.

Yoshikawa made her comment responding to a bitter statement of billionaire and tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban. The "Shark Tank" host slammed OpenSea for refusing to pay royalties to artists:

Not collecting and paying royalties on NFT sales is a HUGE mistake by Opensea. It diminished trust in the platform and hurts the industry. And I say this as an Opensea investor

Dallas Mawericks' owner backed OpenSea by his funding in its $23 million Series A round in 2021 amid the NFT mania.

Related
Major NFT Marketplace X2Y2 Changes Royalties Policy, Here's Why It Is Crucial

OpenSea slashed creators' royalties on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. This move was criticized by a couple of strong voices from the NFT community.

NFT transactions on XRP Ledger are rocketing: XPMarket data

Some segment majors, including Yuga Labs, are even considering ceasing all collaboration with OpenSea after its much-criticized decision.

Meanwhile, all key metrics of XRP Ledger's NFT ecosystem are growing. As per data shared by the XPMarket tracker, in July, NFT transactions on XRPL spiked by almost 80%.

As covered by U.Today previously, in June 2023, this indicator also demonstrated double-digit growth together with other DEX and CEX trading indicators on XRP Ledger.

#Ripple News #XRPL
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cardano Founder on Joe Rogan Show? Here Are Community Expectations
08/19/2023 - 14:05
Cardano Founder on Joe Rogan Show? Here Are Community Expectations
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 19
08/19/2023 - 13:21
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP Reverts to Historical Opportunity Zone per This Indicator
08/19/2023 - 13:06
XRP Reverts to Historical Opportunity Zone per This Indicator
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide